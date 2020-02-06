LIVINGSTON — Senior guard Brendon Johnson scored 39 points Thursday night as Livingston defeated Laurel 80-71 in Southeast A boys basketball.
Johnson knocked down six 3-pointers and hit 7 of 10 free throws. He scored 20 points in the second half as the Rangers rallied behind a 30-point fourth quarter.
Colter Bales led Laurel with 20 points. Teammates Wylee Schnetter and Nick Pasquarello added 17 points apiece.
The Locomotives led 40-37 at halftime and 51-50 going into the fourth quarter.
