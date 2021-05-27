LAUREL — Livingston's Carter Bartz was crowned as the first champion of the State A track and field championships Thursday evening after winning the pole vault at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Bartz won with a jump of 13 feet, six inches. Aiden Graves of Sidney was second at 12-6. Colter Kirkland of Hamilton and Cole Storlie of Glendive also cleared 12-6.

Laurel's Lucas Gray finished fifth at 12-0 and Dawson Rose of Libby was sixth, also with a mark of 12-0.

The State A meet will continue Friday and Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Tags

Load comments