Josh Wright wasted no time in getting down to business in his Fusion Fight League featherweight title bout Saturday night at the Butte Civic Center.
The 29-year-old Florence resident earned a first round technical knockout over Anthony Curtiss of Butte. Wright utilized his punching power to send a message, then took down Curtiss, flattened him out and finished with a flurry of punches.
Wright, who grew up in St. Ignatius, boosted his professional record to 6-3. He posted a perfect mark of 8-0 as an amateur.
Wright trains with the Dogpound Fight Team in Missoula. He is employed as a construction worker.
