BILLINGS — Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood and his younger brother, Jake, both of Volborg, will be crossing paths at a professional bull-riding event in Sacramento, California, later this month.
Jess is a regular on the major Unleash The Beast Tour, but Jake earned the right to join him on the big stage by winning his first Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Reno, Nevada, over the weekend.
The two brothers will now compete alongside each other Jan. 24-26 at the Unleash The Beast Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic in Sacramento.
Riding in the Reno Downtown Events Center, Jake went 3 for 3 against the bulls on Friday and Saturday, earning 43.66 world points and a $6,500 payday.
in the championship round, Jake put together an 86-point ride aboard Sledge Hammer to emerge as champion.
While Jake was competing in Reno, Jess was taking part in an Unleash The Beast event in Chicago.
Jess used a re-ride to post a win during the first round at the Chicago Invitational on Saturday. He scored an 89 aboard Hy Test to win $3,580.
Hours later, Jake was also a big winner in Reno.
After winning the opening round in Chicago, Jess was bucked off on Sunday and finished seventh overall.
He is now sitting fourth in the world standings.
The PBR Unleash The Beast Tour will be in Manchester, New Hampshire this Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.