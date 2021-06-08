Great American Hillclimb

Logan Mead of Concord, California, pictured at the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb in 2018, won the Big Sky Challenge at the Billings Motorcycle Club over the weekend.  

 Billings Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Logan Mead raced to the overall championship at the Big Sky Challenge motorcycle Hill Climb on Saturday and Sunday in the South Hills.

Mead, of Concord, California, was dominant at the event.

In addition to winning the King of the Hill runoff, he was the champion in the 450cc, 0-700cc, and 701cc-open classifications at the event at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

Corey Erhardt of Billings topped the field in the 600cc division. 

Dusty Quast of Billings was the champion in the 40-plus class.

Moto Riah rode to the title in the women's pro field. Cruz Rivera was the 0-70 semi-pro titlist and Lon Quast was victorious in the 71-90 semi-pro competition.

