MISSOULA — Darting up a snow-capped mountain on a crisp day in February, the dream suddenly went sideways for Aly Bledsoe.
The Loyola Sacred Heart senior took a nasty tumble during the qualifying round of a snowmobile hill climbing competition in Afton, Wyoming. She dislocated her shoulder and bruised her ribs and liver.
"We took her to the ER for three hours, brought her back and she insisted on continuing to qualify," said Aly's mom, Leigh Bledsoe. "She dislocated her shoulder again on the mountain and put it back in herself. She kept going and won the next day."
It wasn't the wins at the Afton Hillclimb that Bledsoe will remember most from this past winter. It's what the 17-year-old accomplished two weeks later with a banged-up shoulder at the Lost Trail Hillclimb near Sula, Montana.
For the first time since turning pro three years ago, she took Queen of the Hill honors, topping off a weekend that also included wins in the stock and modified classes.
"It was definitely a pivotal moment," Aly said. "That was the confirmation I needed that I was ready to take on the world championships, which were the next weekend. I was on Cloud 9."
Bledsoe never did get a chance to compete for Queen of the Hill at worlds in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Like so many sporting events worldwide, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're still adjusting," she said. "It's been crazy the way this whole virus just came in.
"We've been super bummed because we actually had a couple new venues to look forward to (on the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association circuit) and the snow was looking good. We're still in shock quite frankly."
Bledoe's sport is pretty much a reverse of downhill ski slalom racing, only with deep trenches and obstacles and steep terrain.
It's not for everyone. First you have to have the means. You also have to devote a ton of time, which is pretty tough when you're a high school senior like Aly, who plans to attend college in the fall and pursue a career in the medical field.
Success in snowmobile hillclimbing requires a good deal of physical and mental toughness.
"It's very high intensity," Aly said. "Your adrenaline is pumping the whole time and it's super hard on your body because you're sidehill-ing a sled that's three times your weight.
"You're going through ruts and ice and all kinds of different terrain. You have to be confident in your strength to manipulate your sled. Most runs are only a minute or so, but through that minute it's the most intense workout you've ever done in your life."
Bledsoe and her brother, Luke, were no strangers to success prior to 2020. But for Aly, earning that elusive Queen of the Hill award as a pro meant pouring even more of herself into her specialty.
"The main part to me is it's all mind games," offered the senior, who became the youngest girl to win a professional world title in the modified class back in March of 2019 at Jackson Hole. "You can tell yourself you're completely capable of winning this, all the training you've put in, but it's 100 percent mind games.
"We always walk the hill before racing. That's the strategy part of it. Just trying to pick out our line. But physical and mental endurance are definitely key. If you show up to a race not confident in your ability, that hurts your mental side of it."
Bledsoe, who credits her hard-racing brother, Luke, with pushing her to new heights, won't have as much time to work on her racing once she starts college. But she still plans to shoot for world titles in March of 2021 in Jackson Hole, including that coveted Queen of the Hill championship.
Given her history, you'd be foolish to bet against her.
"She's super determined and super competitive," her mom said.
Notes: Aly and Luke Bledsoe are members of Team Lochsa. The non-profit organization is focused on sustaining access, promoting stewardship of the land and leading the search and rescue efforts in the Lochsa/Clearwater River corridor and adjacent regions. Aly wishes to express her deepest thanks to sponsors Ski-Doo and Motorfist, among others.
