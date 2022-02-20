MISSOULA — All things considered, Lolo's Sawyer Depee represented himself well Saturday night.
The 28-year-old fought Cuban-born fight veteran Ulysses Diaz in KnuckleMania 2, a bare knuckle showcase in Hollywood, Florida. The event was billed as the biggest to-date on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) circuit and Depee was on the main card.
Depee knocked down Diaz, a 40-year-old Floridian ranked No. 3 in the world by Knuckle Knockouts, with a powerful left hook 30 seconds into the fight. Depee kept the pressure on and Diaz staggered, but Depee was floored by a right uppercut with 36 seconds left in the round.
In the second round, Depee staggered Diaz again and landed some punches in the clench. Then after 50 seconds, Diaz took over, hitting Depee with a barrage while he was up against the ropes. Depee went to a knee and was unable to regroup before the referee's 10 count.
"Right before the bell rang at the start, I thought this is going to hurt, but I learned a lot," Depee told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "I think a lot of it was experience and I was a little overzealous wanting to knock him out after I put him down.
"Next time I'd pick my shots a little bit better. And I'd have full fight training instead of taking the fight on 12 days notice."
After the match, Depee required medical attention for several cuts near his right eye — one below the eye and one just below the eyebrow. He received 36 stitches but that won't keep him out of the fight game for long. He plans to fight again this spring in Montana.
A Missoula Sentinel grad, Depee fights in the 185-195-lb. division and has come back strong in the past from surgeries. He first ventured into the world of bare knuckle fighting on Oct. 9 in Billings. He beat James Dennis by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in 61 seconds.
Diaz has a pro boxing record of 12-1, according to his bio on tapology.com.
