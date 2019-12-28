BILLINGS — When Bob Eames made his debut as a professional golfer at the Hawaiian Open in 1974, he discovered, while bent over and putting on his shoes, that his locker was right next to one of his biggest idols, the legendary Arnold Palmer.
As the then star-struck Eames remembers it, “When (Palmer) came into the room, there was an air about him … excitement. He asked ‘is locker number 47 around here anywhere?’
“I looked up and my locker was number 48. I said, ‘Yeah, it is right here.’ He put his hand out and said, ‘Hi, I am Arnold Palmer.’ I said, ‘I know. I forget my name, but I know who you are.’ ”
These days, Eames, a 72-year-old Billings native, has reached the 18th green of a golf career that has spanned slightly more than 50 years of providing service in three different pro shops and helped make his own name synonymous with local, state and regional golf.
He will be retiring as the director of golf on Tuesday at the place — Yellowstone Country Club — where it all began for him in the spring of 1969 as an assistant pro to Paul Allen.
Decades later, Eames has been saying his goodbyes at the same private West End course where he has mastered his most-recent jobs as the head pro and later director of golf since the first day of 2005.
“It’s funny, I feel blessed,” Eames said. “January first I am going to be able to say I started and finished my career at one of the finest country clubs in the United States of America. And, when I think of that, I say ‘Wow, the good Lord has blessed me.’ ”
Eames is only the second head pro ever hired in the history of the 500-member YCC, which dates back to the late 1950s and just opened a gleaming new clubhouse earlier this year.
The 1965 Billings Senior graduate followed in the footsteps of the late Allen, who is regarded as the Godfather of Yellowstone County Golf.
The detail-oriented, always member-conscious Eames is being replaced as head of the pro shop by another longtime YCC employee, Chad Dillon, a 2009 graduate of the national Professional Golf Management program.
“He is a very, very good people person,” Dillon said of Eames. “He certainly has a gift. He treats people the right way.”
The 42-year-old Dillon, who has somewhat quietly held the head pro position for a handful of years and will keep that title, is Allen’s grandson and has been working in the pro shop for most of the last 20 years.
“It’s going to be as smooth as heck,” Eames said of the transition to Dillon, a 1996 Senior graduate. “He’s got that personality. He knows how to meet and greet people.
“He is also very strong in junior golf, very supportive of women’s golf, an incredible organizer for tournaments and very technologically-minded."
Directing the pro shop, providing a helping hand to members and guests, running tournaments and teaching aspiring golfers, along with merchandising, was a lifelong calling for the usually upbeat Eames.
It proved to be a good fit, too, with 39 of those years spent as head pro at two courses in Billings and one in Idaho.
“I had a great mentor,” Eames said, referring to Paul Allen. “He was the epitome of a golf professional. He was the one that that instilled in me that our job was service to the membership. And I will forever be grateful to Paul for instilling that in me.”
Eames is also savoring his years spent as an instructor.
“To watch somebody fall in love with the game of golf is a gratifying experience and the one thing I will miss the most,” he said.
In addition to his two stints as an assistant pro at YCC totaling 11 years, Eames also served as the head pro at Idaho Falls Country Club in Idaho (1976-1985) and The Briarwood in Billings (1990-2004) before settling back in at YCC.
“For me, it has been pretty easy, because I don’t go to work,” Eames said. “I love what I do. I love the job. I love YCC. The reason I do is the members here have always been very supportive of me and my career.
“So I go to work about three days a year. The rest of the time I go to my job and enjoy it.”
Eames credits his wife, Shawna, with being “the rock behind my career ever since we got married” nearly 40 years ago. “I feel very fortunate to have that kind of support,” he said.
He also praised YCC’s hierarchy and the volunteer board of directors for their direction and assistance.
“I think Bob brings an unmatched energy and dedication to his love of not only the membership, but the game of golf,” Dillon said. “He is extremely dedicated to his craft, and we will certainly miss his enthusiasm for coming to work every day."
Eames, who has five kids, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, was a heck of a golfer, too.
He spent parts of two years in the mid-1970s trying his luck on the PGA Tour, playing in a total of eight events as a rookie and making one cut.
“It didn’t take me long to realize there were a lot of guys out there that were really, really good,” Eames added with a laugh.
With a spacious new clubhouse in tow, an uptick in membership, including young families, Eames said he is leaving on a high note and ready for retirement.
“I don’t feel 72,” he said. “Hopefully I don’t act 72. But the fact of the matter is I am 72-years-old and I do want to enjoy some retirement.
“My wife and I have a small list of what we want to do. We will wait and see how things go this first year before we start making any big plans.”
A big piece of him will remain at YCC, though, where he aced No. 3 in 1973. The club is giving him playing privileges as a parting gift.
“Last year, with the clubhouse being a tent and the pro shop being a trailer, I posted 11 rounds of golf at YCC,” Eames said. “This year, because the newness of the club (house) and our condensed tournament schedule (June to September), I have only posted 12 rounds at YCC.
“I am hoping next year to take those two years, add them together, multiply by three and get in 60 to 70 rounds of golf. It would be kind of fun to see if I can get back to shooting a decent score.”
Eames, an all-state guard for Senior and the recipient of a basketball scholarship to Wyoming, was the Billings City Amateur golf champion in 1967. He knocked in the winning birdie putt for the Pros in their dramatic victory over the Amateurs at the 1997 Montana Cup at Old Works.
He was also the senior player of the year for the Rocky Mountain Section PGA in 1998.
Since the word of his retirement has gotten out, Eames said club members and guests, local golfers and fellow professionals from Billings and throughout the state and region have wished him well.
“I guess I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, because — like I said — I loved what I did,” he said of his retirement. “It came so easy to me to help make golf a better game for the members at YCC.
“The number of people that have reached out and said ‘job well done’ … I feel kind of corny even talking about it. I am not sure I’ve made that big of an impact, but they made me feel special with their comments.”
