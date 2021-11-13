TEMPE, Ariz. — Madisan Chavez of Montana State Billings placed 46th Saturday at the NCAA Division II Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships at Tempe Town Lake.
Chavez, the lone MSUB athlete competing for a national championship, completed the swimming, cycling and running course in one hour, 20 minutes and 27 seconds.
Finja Schierl of Wingate University was the DII individual winner at 1:06.16.
