BILLINGS – Whitefish's Maggie Voisin earned a second X Games medal this season with a career-best finish in the Big Air event. Voisin claimed silver at the event in Hafjell, Norway Saturday.
Canada's Megan Oldham won the event and Norway's Johanne Killi was third.
Women’s Ski Big Air Podium!— X Games (@XGames) March 7, 2020
🥇: Megan Oldham 🇨🇦
🥈: @maggie_voisin 🇺🇸
🥉: @johanne_killi 🇳🇴#XGames Norway 2020 pic.twitter.com/0NGXcDPtwX
Earlier this season, Voisin earned a bronze in the Ski Slopestyle event at X Games Aspen, which was also her first return to competition after ACL surgery ended her 2018-19 season.
"I can't even begin to explain how happy I am after today. It's so exciting to grab my fourth podium of the season and my second ever big air medal. More than anything, I am just so proud of my skiing from today and how healthy my body feels," Voisin was quoted as saying in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team release.
Voisin now owns six X Games medals in Big Air and Ski Slopestyle after debuting in 2014 – one gold, two silvers and three bronze. Her other Big Air medal came in 2017 when she earned bronze as the first American woman to medal in the event, also at X Games Norway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.