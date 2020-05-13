PARK CITY, Utah — U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its annual winners Tuesday and recognized Whitefish's Maggie Voisin as its Freeskiing athlete of the year.
Voisin made a return to competition in January at X Games Aspen after left knee surgery ended her 2018-19 season.
This past season, she won bronze in slopestyle at X Games Aspen and then won gold in slopestyle and silver in big air at X Games Norway in March. She also reached podiums during the 2019-20 season at the Dew Tour and U.S. Grand Prix.
"I don't know what my life would look like without skiing and it's truly hard to express the kind of love and excitement it gives me every day. To keep it simple, I absolutely love what I do and am so grateful for the support and love to all the people who helped me along the way," Voisin said in a press release.
Voisin is a two-time Olympian and owns seven career X Games medals.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin of Eagle, Colorado, and cross country skier Gus Schumacher of Anchorage, Alaska, were honored as co-winners of the Beck International Trophy, U.S. Ski and Snowboard's highest honor, recognizing the top athletes in international competition for the year.
Other sport winners were: Jaelin Kauf (freestyle), Tara Geraghty-Moats (nordic combined), Andrew Urlaub (ski jumping) and Dusty Henricksen (snowboard).
