BILLINGS - Whitefish's Maggie Voisin completed her return to competition with a bronze medal at the 2020 X Games Sunday.
Friday night she placed sixth in ski big air in her first contest since having left knee surgery in April 2019. Tess Ledeux won the event.
But in ski slopestyle Sunday in Aspen, Colorado, Voisin repeated her bronze medal from 2019 by placing third after four runs.
Estonia's Kelly Sildaru repeated as gold medalist and Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin was second. It was a repeat of the same podium from the year before.
However, the format changed in 2020. In previous years, skiers had been awarded points for each run and the highest scoring run won. But in 2020, the emphasis shifted with a new format consisting of a jam session where skiers took four runs in 35 minutes as skiers were judged and then ranked on overall impression of all their runs.
On Sunday, Voisin had three clean runs and on her final run avoided a fall on her second jump.
Voisin now owns five total X Games medals having competed since 2014 — ski slopestyle gold from X Games Aspen 2018, silver from X Games Aspen 2014 and a big air bronze from X Games Norway 2017.
Missoula's Quinn Wolferman also competed in ski knuckle huck Thursday night where he placed third. Colby Stevenson won the inagural event.
