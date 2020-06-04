BILLINGS — Things are about to be “hot” at Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton.
Track owner C.W. McCarthy said this weekend will be a “soft opening” and from the feedback he’s heard, people are excited as “everybody wants to race.”
After a delayed start to the season because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the track at Yellowstone Drag Strip “will go hot at noon” on Saturday for a test and tune day.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. when the gates open until approximately 8 p.m.
Fees for Saturday include $60 to test and tune for the “big cars” and $30 to test and tune for Juniors. Admission for spectators and crew is $10.
Then on Sunday, action will be like a normal race day as the gates open at 8 a.m. and qualifying begins at 10 a.m. Eliminations should begin at approximately 1 p.m. and all of the regular classes but Top Gun will run, although it will be a non-points weekend. Fees are $30 for Junior Thunder and Lightning and High School, $50 for Sportsman and Bike and $75 for Pro and Super Pro. Test and tune is $40 and spectators and crew members are $10 per person.
McCarthy said there will be safety precautions in place, including hand sanitizing stations, marked grandstands for social distancing, and the spreading out of picnic tables and the wooden bleachers. He said there will be safety guidelines posted at the track.
“We request people have good personal hygiene and respect social distance guidelines,” McCarthy said.
Although not running on Sunday, Top Gun is a new feature class this year. McCarthy said the class is a combination of door cars and dragsters.
McCarthy said the “first big points race” at YDS will be on June 20-21. On June 20, the gates will open at 8 a.m., time trials are at 11 a.m. and eliminations begin at 3 p.m. On June 21, gates open at 8 a.m., time trials are at 10 a.m. and eliminations at 1 p.m.
“Overall, there is a lot more excitement than anything,” McCarthy said, adding he thinks there will be a good car count. “It’s been a long winter. We are ready to make some noise.”
Billings Motorcycle Club
Competition at the BMC in the South Hills of Billings begins with flat track racing on June 13 and the Friday Night Motorcross on June 19.
The flat track practice is at 7 p.m. and the race starts at 8 p.m.
Races begin at 6 p.m. in the motocross. Practice will be at 5 p.m.
The Elk Basin Cross Country race is set for June 27-28 outside of Belfry.
BMC board member Darrell Devitt said to aid in social distancing, the club is using online registration for events. Hand sanitizer is also readily available on site for spectators and competitors, and the club is encouraging fans to spread out — “we have the room out there,” said Devitt.
According to Devitt, the club’s small events have been approved by the Yellowstone County health officials.
The 102nd Great American Pro Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb is scheduled for July 24-25.
Devitt said the club is “very hopeful the Great American will come off as scheduled.”
Another Rockwell Series hill climb at the club, the Big Sky Challenge, was originally scheduled for June 13-14, but has been pushed back to Aug. 22-23.
“We’re very hopeful, we have so much room out there,” said Devitt.
Devitt said there is rider interest in the events and the club is happy to be able to start holding competitions.
“A lot of riders are calling and asking, when are we going to get going?” he said.
Big Sky Speedway
The three-eighths-mile clay oval track, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, is not open at this time.
Shane Liebig of Rapid City, South Dakota, is one of the owners of the track. Liebig is hopeful the track could be open for a competition scheduled for June 26-27, but added “until Montana hits phase 3 we can’t justify even opening. At the end of the day, we can’t function without concession stands and with limited people.”
Liebig said when Montana advances to phase 3 in the reopening of the state, he’d have to assess the restrictions.
Financially, the track needs to be able to have full crowds, full concessions, full beverage sales and full car counts, he said.
Expenses for the track include driver purses, wages for 20 to 40 employees depending on the race, utilities, upkeep, and property taxes.
“Honestly, these are multi-million dollar facilities,” Liebig said. “You have to make it work financially.”
As of now, the World of Outlaws Big Sky Brawl race date on Aug. 29 is still on the calendar and so is the weekend of July 10-11, which includes a fireworks show on July 11.
The uncertainty of when phases of reopening start complicates any live sports season schedule, including racing.
“We will have to make some decisions, soon,” Liebig said of the season. “All of us are having to push them (scheduled competition dates) back as much as we can because we want to have it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.