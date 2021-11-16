BOZEMAN — As the holiday season fast approaches, make your stocking stuffers memorable with a copy of the book "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), the greatest athletes from 264 Montana communities".
Published in 2021, "Montana Greats" identifies the state's top athletes from the largest cities to the smallest dots (and Two Dot) on the map.
Here's what readers have said about "Montana Greats":
"I love how 'Montana Greats' memorializes the small towns in Montana where the identity of the community is strongly connected to their teams. Thank you for honoring their best athletes and ensuring we never forget their legacies," — Joe Puckett, former Peerless basketball star and author of "The Dream".
"Montana Greats is like a walk down memory lane," — Sherm Weimer, Miles City.
"Montana Greats" is available at the front desk at the Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. It's also online at the Billings Gazette Online Store.
If you want to support your local independent bookstore, "Montana Greats" may be purchased at these locations:
• Billings: This House of Books
• Missoula: Fact & Fiction and The Book Exchange.
• Butte: Isle of Books & Books and Second Edition Books.
• Helena: Montana Book Company.
• Bozeman: The Country Bookshelf.
• Great Falls: Cassiopeia Books.
• Kalispell: The Bookshelf.
• Dillon: The Bookstore.
• Livingston: Elk River Books.
