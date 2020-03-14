BOZEMAN — Marie Griffis of Manhattan finished first Saturday in the inaugural Gaucho Derby in the Patagonia Region of Argentina, a 300-mile event designed to be one of most challenging horse races in the world.
The world’s first Gaucho Derby has been won.— Gaucho Derby (@gauchoderby) March 15, 2020
Congratulations MARIE GRIFFIS from Montana, USA.
Rider interviews and more finish line photos will be posted tomorrow. Until then we salute all the pioneering riders and crew who have made equine adventuring history.
The event traverses the Andean foothills and is described by the sponsoring The Adventurists group as "the greatest test of horsemanship and wilderness skills on Earth." Griffis, a lifelong Montanan and professional pastry chef, competed along with Corie Downey of Whitehall, who finished fifth.
The official times were to be posted Sunday. The race started March 5 at La Perseverancia, Argentina, and finished nine days later at La Quinta.
The Montanans were two of 24 competitors chosen for The Gaucho Derby.
Griffis has also competed in The Mongol Derby in Mongolia, finishing the 1,008-kilometer journey in 15th place in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.