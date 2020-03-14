Marie Griffis

Marie Griffis of Manhattan rides across the wilds of Patagonia on Wednesday en route to winning the inaugural Gaucho Derby on Saturday.

 THE ADVENTURISTS PHOTO

BOZEMAN — Marie Griffis of Manhattan finished first Saturday in the inaugural Gaucho Derby in the Patagonia Region of Argentina, a 300-mile event designed to be one of most challenging horse races in the world. 

The event traverses the Andean foothills and is described by the sponsoring The Adventurists group as "the greatest test of horsemanship and wilderness skills on Earth." Griffis, a lifelong Montanan and professional pastry chef, competed along with Corie Downey of Whitehall, who finished fifth.

The official times were to be posted Sunday. The race started March 5 at La Perseverancia, Argentina, and finished nine days later at La Quinta.

The Montanans were two of 24 competitors chosen for The Gaucho Derby.

Griffis has also competed in The Mongol Derby in Mongolia, finishing the 1,008-kilometer journey in 15th place in 2016. 

Tags

Load comments