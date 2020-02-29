BILLINGS — Senior Markaela Francis scored a game-high 33 points Saturday night as Rocky Mountain College closed out its regular-season schedule with a 72-59 victory over Montana Tech in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center.
Francis shot 11 of 16 from the field and 11 of 15 from the foul line. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
The Battlin' Bears (10-8, 19-10) also received 16 points from Kloie Thatcher and 11 from Antuanisha Wright.
Wright and teammate Grace Parker also secured eight rebounds apiece. Thatcher shot 8 of 8 at the foul line.
Fourth-place Rocky led 36-27 at halftime and expanded that to 58-39 with a 22-12 surge in the third quarter.
The last-place Orediggers (4-14, 14-16) had five players score in double figures, spurred by Tavia Rooney's 12 points.
