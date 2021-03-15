It’s the time of year when buzz and excitement around the office is at an all-time high and productivity is at an all-time low (except for The Montana Standard’s sports desk, of course).
March Madness.
In the days leading up to the first day of the tournament, everyone is furiously filling out their brackets and figuring out who their Cinderella team might be.
Other employees might join in just for the comradery, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The running joke every year is that the person who knows the least about college basketball ends up winning the office bracket pool.
There’s actually a reason for this.
All the “college basketball experts” around the office spend hours researching teams and reading articles. Eventually, they’ll all have read the exact same information and formed similar opinions.
The people around the office who, “know nothing” aren’t part of the echo chamber that the “experts” are stuck inside of.
As we all know, there will be games which make no sense. A team no one considered at the beginning of the tournament will knock off a title contender. It seems to happen every year, especially now that teams are so reliant on the 3-pointer.
But sometimes there are indicators as to which 13 seed has a chance to knock off a 4 seed. Or maybe it’s a 12 seed that eliminates a 5 seed.
Since this is a sports betting column, you can probably see where I’m going with this … the lines!
Significant line movement is a great point of reference when you’re trying to select a live dog.
Or maybe, the lack of a line move can get you off of a team that everyone else considers a potential Cinderella.
Take Villanova, for example. Throughout various bracket breakdown shows which aired Sunday, it was a popular opinion that Winthrop would be able to outlast the Wildcats in their first-round matchup. So I’d expect to see quite a few brackets following suit.
However, if you take a look at the betting market, ‘Nova has held steady. The Wildcats opened as 7-point favorites and now sit at 6.5 in most places. That miniscule line movement tells me that Winthrop is merely a trendy underdog that the market does not take seriously.
Line moves that, in my opinion, deserve strong consideration are two points or more and are preferably inside of 10. And I'm not saying that half-points are not important in sports betting. Every little thing matters when betting these lines. However, we are talking about filling out a bracket, not picking against the spread.
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State
Utah State opened +8 against Texas Tech, and the line has crashed down to +4.5 and is still falling. This matchup, like many games with a live dog, will be extremely high variance as it will depend on Utah State’s ability to hit 3-pointers. Per the Action Network, the Red Raiders will probably be the toughest defense the Aggies have faced all season, but Utah State will get looks from beyond the arc. Texas Tech allowed opponents to shoot 38.3% from 3 which was worst in the Big 12. USU's Neemias Queta, the Mountain West Player of the Year, will need to stay out of foul trouble. If he does, he provides valuable rim protection against a Red Raiders team that has struggled to score from the outside during large portions of games. The winner of this game gets Arkansas next (and will probably lose to the Razorbacks), so I think taking a flyer on Utah State is worth a shot.
Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention the Montana connection with Utah State. Former Missoula Hellgate star Rollie Worster is having a solid freshmen season for the Aggies, averaging 9.2 points 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio
Ohio opened +11 against Virginia. The line has crashed down to +7 and still falling. Even if Virginia did not have COVID-19 issues, Ohio would still be a terrible matchup. Virginia’s signature pack line defense is usually vulnerable against teams with superior athletes like Duke or Florida State, unless Virginia has someone like DeAndre Hunter. Well, Ohio certainly has the athletes and the Cavaliers certainly do not have anyone like Hunter, who was a lottery pick by the Atlanta Hawks. The Bobcats will also have the most exciting player on the floor, Jason Preston. When the Ohio offense is clicking, it will be scoring at a blistering pace, a pace which Virginia is not built to compete with.
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara
How cool would it be to have Ohio vs. UCSB in the second round of the tournament?
The Gauchos opened +8.5 against Creighton. The line has crashed down to +6.5. About a week and a half ago, controversy surfaced after Blue Jays coach Greg McDermott used the word “plantation” as part of his post-game speech he gave to the team. McDermott has been suspended indefinitely. After the beat down that Georgetown gave Creighton on Saturday, the disconnect between the Blue Jays players and coaching staff is glaring. UCSB, on the other hand, is a program on the rise. The Gauchos won just six games during the 2016-17 season, but now coach Joe Pasternack has his squad firing on all cylinders. UCSB can smell blood in the water, so don’t be shocked to see them in the Sweet 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.