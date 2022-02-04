MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Montana's Matt Triplett, a Columbia Falls native, and Jess Lockwood of Volborg were among the top performers Friday night in round one of the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast Ariat Invitational.

Triplett, 30, finished fifth with his 86.5-point score aboard Friendly Fire. His top-five showing elevated him to No. 18 in the world standings.

Lockwood, with his 86.25 score, was in a three-way tie for sixth.

Dener Barbosa of Brazil and Bob Mitchell of Steelville, Missouri, tied for the opening-round win with matching scores of 87.25.

The competition will continue on Saturday with round two followed by the championship round.

