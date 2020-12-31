BUTTE — Hopefully 2020 will be one of the most challenging years of our lives.
When I first got the OK to launch this column, the sports betting terminals were live in Montana for less than 24 hours before the country shut down.
I didn't even recommend a position or side of a bet until weeks after my intro column because there were no games to wager on.
I've presented some strategies that you may or may not agree with. Heck, even I disregarded my own advice at times. It's hard to put fandom aside and think with a clear head 100% of the time.
However, one thing that I hope you've taken to heart is to keep this fun. I've certainly had fun writing about betting. It has even been therapeutic as well as an absolute blast during a year that has been filled with relentless feelings of unease and uncertainty.
So on that note, here is where I stand on the remaining bowl games. I omitted games I don't have an opinion on.
Happy New Year!
Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, 10 a.m. Friday
This game reminds me of last season's Sugar Bowl. Matt Rhule led an upstart Baylor team into a New Years Six bowl to face a Bulldogs team dealing with multiple opt outs and coming off another disappointing season. Everyone hopped on the trendy underdog, Baylor. But low and behold, Georgia reminded everyone why the lofty expectations at the beginning of the season were there in the first place. That roster is top-5 in terms of talent and deep at every position. The result speaks to head coach Kirby Smart's ability to get his guys up for bowl games. Let's face it, if both teams are max-motivated, the Bearcats don't stand a chance. Cincinnati was a delight to watch this season, but my money is on the Dawgs.
Pick: Georgia -7.5
Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m. Friday
If you've wasted as much time as I have this season watching Auburn QB Bo Nix, he sits atop the short list of people I want to bet against in a bowl game. I'm not sure what's worse: his accuracy or his body language. Nix's security blanket, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has opted out of the game. This does not bode well for an inconsistent sophomore QB whose success relies on receivers grabbing 50-50 balls. I think Pat Fitzgerald's defense will have Nix sulking and pouting on the sideline before halftime. We just need Wildcats QB Peyton Ramsey (nine TDs, eight INTs) to take care of the ball and we will be just fine.
Pick: Northwestern -3.5
Rose Bowl: Norte Dame vs. Alabama, 2 p.m. Friday
This one's pretty simple. I don't think the Irish can keep up with 'Bama's speed, but I worry that Nick Saban could pull his starters late in the game.
Pick: Alabama -10.5, 1st half
Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. Friday
This is one I've had circled since the CFP committee announced the matchups. Since 2012, Ohio State is 8-1 against the number and straight up as an underdog. That one loss came against these Tigers last season in a game that could have very easily gone in the Buckeyes' favor. If Ohio State wins that game, are they touchdown underdogs here? I say, "no." Keep the points, give me the Buckeyes outright.
Pick: Ohio State ML, +195
Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, 2 p.m. Saturday
I think after this season we are going to look back and realize that Oklahoma was not a typical Sooners team. That defense rounded into form by the end of the season. So the fact that Iowa State had a chance to beat them in the Big 12 Championship speaks to how good the Cyclones have been this year. Oregon, on the other hand, is very fortunate be in this position. They were able to play in the Pac-12 title game because of COVID-19 issues on Washington. They ended up winning the game thanks to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis playing by far the worst game of his season. I think the Ducks' good fortune runs out here and they get a beatdown from a complete, well-coached Iowa State team.
Pick: Iowa State -4
Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m. Saturday
Jimbo Fisher has a chance here to live up to the promise he made when he took the A&M job, and that was that 2020 would be the year the Aggies are back on the map. Kelon Mond is playing the best football of his collegiate career, and they'll face a UNC team that doesn't sound very confident.
“I would like to see an expansion of the playoff system, because since we have the playoffs, there hasn't been as much emphasis put on bowl games,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said Monday. “It's all about the playoff and it's all about winning the national championship. And we're seeing a lot of guys opt out across the country throughout the year and for the bowl games. And I'd like to see it expanded to six or eight, so we would have more fans involved with what's happening in college football at the end instead of just four. Then I think we'd see more players stay. But I think this is what's happening now and I think it will only continue to grow with the numbers of people that opt out over the next couple of weeks and in the future.”
To me, Brown is really showing us how much the Tar Heels will be affected by the absence of Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Javonte Williams. I interpret this as him telling us that the final result is out of his control.
Pick: Texas A&M -7
