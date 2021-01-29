BUTTE — Proposition bets, or prop bets, have been a part of the Super Bowl for the better part of four decades. Even Jay Kornegay, who famously made prop bets a popular staple for the big game in the late 1980s, isn’t exactly sure when elementary prop menus were first offered.
“As far as I know the props have been around for the Super Bowl for a long time — I mean as far back as I can remember, even before my time. But it never really took off until that one proposition — Will 'Refrigerator' Perry score a touchdown? — and that was in 1985,” Kornegay told Business Insider during a 2018 interview. “Back in those days they probably only had like one page of props and they were really basic.”
The Perry TD prop that Kornegay mentioned was born in Super Bowl XX. According to a 2019 article by RotoGrinders, Station Casinos Vice President Art Manteris, who ran the Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas during the mid-1980s, first posted the prop at 20-1 odds. Even though Perry, a defensive tackle, had scored three touchdowns during the regular season he clearly doubted it would happen in the Super Bowl. The clear mispricing combined with Perry’s popularity among fans made this a very heavily bet prop, and it closed at 2-1 odds before kickoff.
The rest is history. The books got killed. The Bears covered the spread and the Perry prop was paid out to countless bettors.
But Kornegay took note. At the time he had just opened his own sportsbook at the Imperial Palace, across the street from Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, and by 1989 he offered an expanded menu of 25 props.
“It was a standard menu of propositions back then,” Kornegay told RotoGrinders.” It wasn’t really given a lot of thought but more a sidebar to the Super Bowl. Back in those days a lot of people considered those sucker bets.”
Kornegay, now the VP of Race and Sports Operations at the Westgate Superbook, continued to think outside the box and expand. Fast forward to present day, and he will offer somewhere in the neighborhood of 400-plus props with well over 10,000 total betting options.
“We actually start setting the template a few weeks out of the conference championship games,” Kornegay told Business Insider. “We have the email format, a customers' sheet, and we have to program these into the boards, and as you know, it has to be 100% correct. All the disclaimers and betting numbers have to be correct, or all of a sudden people are betting the wrong number.
“It's a process, and there's a lot of legwork involved here, so we try to get a head start on it and get as much prep work as we can done before the teams are decided.”
Some offshore books will offer even more props because they do not have to abide by the same regulations. For example, if a prop bet is not definitively answered during the televised broadcast, offshore books can just call those tickets “losers” and collect. Whereas in regulated markets, a bet must have a definitive outcome or it is refunded.
Props are mutually beneficial. For the books, it offers them a chance to get back their losses if action on the point spread is one-sided, and that side wins.
For bettors, it’s our last hurrah. Sure, there’s college basketball and NBA to bet. But nothing compares to football. Now we have the opportunity to diversify our portfolio instead of loading up our bank roll on one position.
Below I will go over an NBA prop to get us through the weekend. I also have my first Super Bowl prop.
Pistons at Warriors, 8 p.m. Saturday
It’s rare that a Stephen Curry points prop is undervalued, but I believe that will be the case here. I’m guessing this projected total will be priced at 29+, slightly higher than his season average. Detroit is coming off two wins this week over the NBA’s top teams, the Lakers and 76ers. So I think they’re due for a letdown here. Curry has failed to reach this number in his last two games, but he’s definitely motivated to get there. On Wednesday, he simply had a cold shooting night, going 6-for-17 from the floor. Thursday night, he was well on his way to eclipse that total, but the Suns opened up a 20-plus-point lead during the fourth quarter and Steve Kerr elected to rest his star during the final period. Curry finished with 27 points in 31 minutes. Again, this is my estimation of where the prop will be set. I will update this number once Sports Bet Montana releases Saturday’s player props.
Pick: Stephen Curry to score 29+ points
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7
Super Bowls tend to get off to sluggish starts. Players who are not used to a game of this magnitude might take a few drives to settle into the flow of the game. The jitters will be real. Super Bowls also get off to slow starts when Tom Brady is involved, as he has put up a grand total of three points during the first quarter of all the Super Bowls he has played in, combined. The second half tends to be where the action is. Offenses are able to make adjustments during the extended halftime and trade scores more efficiently as the defenses tire.
Pick: 2nd half to be the highest scoring half
