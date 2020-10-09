HELENA – In the midst of the chaos that is Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season there is a sense of comfort (COVID-19 aside, obviously).
We’re approaching the portion of the year that feels like re-watching one of your favorite television shows.
Old characters are coming out of the woodwork to become part of our lives again.
Nick Foles has once against proven to be superior to Tom Brady as the Bears took down the Bucs on Thursday night.
For those who may have Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins on your fantasy football teams, you’ll notice that the quarterback of their opponent, the Jets, is none other than our old friend Joe Flacco. Remember when he, Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones went into Denver as double-digit underdogs and torched the “No Fly Zone” during the 2012 AFC divisional round in double-overtime?
Bill O’Brien is out in Houston. The Texans are still searching for their first win and will look to interim coach, Romeo Crennel. Yes, the same Romeo Crennel who, after taking over as interim coach, led the Kansas City Chiefs into Lambeau Field on Dec. 18, 2011, and ended the Packers’ shot at a perfect season. Kansas City QB Kyle Orton out-gunned Aaron Rodgers to end Green Bay’s 19-game winning streak dating back to the previous season.
Dwayne Haskins has played himself onto the practice squad in Washington. Football Team head coach Ron Rivera will now give the keys to Kyle Allen. It seems like just last year Rivera and Allen were in Carolina. Never mind. That was last season. Backing up Allen: that’d be Alex Smith.
With plenty of drama left to unfold this season, here are a few of the games I’ll have my eye on this weekend.
Florida at Texas A&M, 10 a.m. Saturday
Over the last two decades, 55 ranked teams have hosted a top-5 team. Texas A&M is the only one of those teams to play four top-5 teams and do not have a victory to show for it. As a road favorite under coach Dan Mullen, the University of Florida is 7-1-1 against the number with each win coming by eight points or more.
We’re bucking those trends. When Jimbo Fisher was hired at A&M, he and his staff point to 2020 as the year the Aggies would return to glory. After a 28-point drubbing at Alabama last week, that promise is already on the verge of being broken. You’re going to get an all-in effort by the Aggies and a bounce-back performance by QB Kellen Mond.
Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and his receivers are certainly going to put the A&M secondary to the test, but I think this is a possible look-ahead spot. Florida hosts LSU next week. If you remember last season, the Gators were right there at the end of the game against the 2019 national champs with a chance to win it.
Pick: Texas A&M +6.5
Raiders at Chiefs, 11 a.m. Sunday
The Autumn wind is a – oh my gosh Derek Carr just fumbled again.
The Raiders have a -4 turnover differential during the fourth quarter through Week 4 of the 2020 season. None of those turnovers have been interceptions; all of them are lost fumbles. I’m not saying all of those bounces should have gone their way, but at some point we’re going to see a regression to the mean in terms of bad luck for Vegas.
Speaking of luck, the Chiefs are coming off a very fraudulent cover in their last game. That win and cover versus the Patriots made Kansas City 13-0 straight up and 12-1 against the number dating back to last season. The point-spread tax each week is going to climb, and probably has been climbing this whole time.
This is a tough scheduling spot for the Chiefs. They are coming off two impressive wins over the NFL’s elite franchises, Baltimore and New England, in standalone nationally televised games. Next week, on a date to be determined, KC will face the Bills in what will probably be the most viewed NFL game of the season so far. This tilt against the Raiders just screams, “flat spot.”
Jon Gruden is in his third season as Raiders coach and only has 13 wins to show for it. He has zero signature wins unless you count defeating New Orleans to open Allegiant Stadium, certainly no signature wins within the AFC West. If there was ever a game Gruden and Vegas needed like blood, it’s this one.
Kansas City is allowing 5.3 yards per rush (31st in the NFL) so Josh Jacobs will probably be the Raiders best weapon on offense and defense as they try to limit the amount of time Patrick Mahomes and company are on the field.
Pick: Raiders +11
Colts at Browns, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
The Colts defense is great by any metric or data point you’d like to observe. They allow just 77 rushing yards per game and 72.3 during their last three games. Indy is rated by Football Outsiders as the most efficient defense. The Colts allow a mere 31.11% of third downs to be converted. If you take out the Jacksonville loss, that number shrinks to 25%.
And I worry about Browns QB Baker Mayfield against a great defense. Cleveland did not score a touchdown Week 1 against the Ravens and needed five Washington turnovers to cover against the Football Team during Week 3.
Last week was the coming out party for first-year Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense as the Browns ran wild over the Dallas Cowboys. But if the Colts can stifle Cleveland's ground game and make Mayfield beat them through the air, I think that is a clear path to victory for Indy.
The Brownies are still inconsistent on defense, and if the Colts offensive line can win the line of scrimmage, Cleveland’s secondary will break down.
Pick: Colts -1
Chargers at Saints, 6:15 p.m. Monday
These are even teams. I'd give the coaching edge to New Orleans but the line is too steep.
Since Justin Herbert took over at QB, Los Angeles has averaged 6.1 yards per play and allowed 5.7 yards per play. The Saints offense boasts a YPP of 5.9 and their defense gives up 5.2. So the YPP differential for LA and New Orleans is 0.4 and 0.7, respectively, giving the Saints a slight edge. However, the Saints receive an average of 99.5 penalty yards per game which is by far the worst in the NFL. The Chargers, by comparison, receive just 48.8 penalty yards per game.
Nothing in my mind can justify New Orleans laying eight points. I think the books are still having a difficult time pricing home-field advantage. The Saints normally have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL because of the crowd noise. Not only is the crowd noise eliminated, but there is also a hurricane bearing down on the southeastern portion of the United States, which is just another distraction (and rightfully so) for a Saints team that has looked lackluster at best to open the season.
Pick: Chargers +8
