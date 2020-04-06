HELENA — Before making a bet, it’s important to ask yourself: What is this line telling me?
If the line makes sense, it doesn’t make sense to bet. A bet should occur when the bettor believes the book has it wrong.
As sports betting evolves, so do handicapping techniques and strategies. However, there is one basic concept which has stood and likely will continue to stand the test of time.
George S. Patton famously said, "If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
Try to fade public perception.
If casinos make their money by being on the opposite side of the public, why not follow suite?
Oftentimes, bookmakers will try to set the line exactly where it should be. But their ultimate goal is to get equal action on both sides. If they have 50% of the money on the favorite and 50% on the underdog, one of those sides will lose. And since bets are placed at -110 (or higher), this strategy locks in a profit.
Therefore, the books must also take public perception into account.
For example: Team A has lost five football games in a row. Team B has won five football games in a row. What’s the public’s perception?
“Oh, Team A stinks! Team B is good!”
Team A is now favored by two-and-a-half points on the road against Team B.
“Gee, Team A all the way! Team B is bad and Team A only needs to win by a field goal. Team A is the lock of the century.”
You really think the books aren’t aware of win-loss records? C’mon.
We dig a little deeper. It turns out these two teams have equally talented rosters, and Team A has been the victim of some really bad luck during this tough stretch. Conversely, Team B has been very fortunate. Three of its five wins were decided during the final seconds of games.
Think of the betting market as, well, a market.
If Team A is a share of stock, it’s soaring. In fact, it’s probably a tad inflated. If you like that stock, it would be wise to wait for a better price.
On the flip side, Team B is on sale. That price will probably never be lower (unless Team B is the 2017 Cleveland Browns). It’s time to buy Team B because there is additional value.
Another way to fade the public is betting against line movements. This takes a bit more a nuanced approach.
Generally speaking, when you fade a line movement you’re fading an overreaction to information.
A perfect recent example of this would be the overreaction to the injury of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the 2019 season.
Brees, he’s one of the best QBs in the game, right? Losing him for five games sounds like a nightmare.
While filling in for Brees, Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 overall and against the spread. Is Bridgewater better than Brees? Of course not. However, the market severely mispriced Bridgewater simply because he isn’t Brees, and sharp bettors who noticed this were able to hammer the books.
Should bettors always disagree with a line move? Absolutely not. Similar to betting any sort of trend, you should be able to explain why it’s moving, and why that should or should not be. If you cannot explain what’s happening, someone probably knows something you don’t.
Next time you’re ready to lock in a bet, ask yourself, “Would most casual sports fans at the bar agree with me?” If the answer is yes, you might want to look at the other side.
Pick: Second drafted QB – Justin Herbert +250 (3/4 unit), Jordan Love +1200 (1/4 unit).
I’m piggy-backing on last week’s pick. I believe that teams are gravely concerned about Tua Tagovailoa’s health, so we are looking at another way to profit from that.
Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are the clear-cut No. 3 and No. 4 QBs in the draft – according to Sports Bet Montana as well as every book nationwide – after Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.
The reason for betting on both players to be the second QB selected is to lock in a positive ROI. For simplicity, let’s make our betting unit $100 (this is not a suggested unit size; betting units depend on YOUR bankroll). Three-quarters of a unit would be $75. So, if Herbert cashes; $75 multiplied by two-and-a-half is $187.50. Take out the quarter unit wagered on Love and you have $162.50. If Love leapfrogs Herbert, you have a profit of $225.
