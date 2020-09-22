HELENA – For impactful injuries, Sunday was nothing short of devastating around the NFL.
Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa, Courtland Sutton and many other big-name stars highlight a list of players who won’t play again until 2021.
Christian McCaffrey, Drew Lock, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sterling Shepard are among several players who will miss multiple weeks.
But what does this mean when assessing point spreads?
Injuries were the story on every sports talk show Monday, and will continue to be throughout the week.
So it’s safe to assume the books are already very much aware of how banged up each team is. We should also probably assume that the books know more than we do. Why wouldn’t they, considering the money at stake?
This is where some nuanced, forward thinking will come into play.
By the end of this column, my goal is to have you convinced that the Solomon Thomas injury should actually be worth more to the betting line than Christian McCaffrey.
There is money to be made by recognizing the books’ tendencies to feed into the public’s over-reactions.
Cluster injuries
When comparing injury reports, the most important thing to recognize is cluster injuries, or multiple injuries within one position group.
Let’s pretend you ask the average fan at some sports bar the following question: Which two injuries are worse for the respective team? The New York Giants losing Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley, or the San Francisco 49ers losing Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas?
They’d probably come back with Barkley and Shepard. The correct answer is Bosa and Thomas, but this isn’t a debate over which players are better or worse. The fact that Bosa and Thomas both play within the same position group makes those two injuries especially devastating.
Now the Niners, whose defensive success is predicated on the pass rush, will be without two starters on the D-line. This creates a scenario with guys playing out of position, practice squad players being activated, etc. The Giants will just plug in backups at receiver and running back. It will be a downgrade at both spots, but it’s not like Barkley and Shepard were lighting the league on fire.
How good is the backup?
Consider the following stat lines. Quarterback A, for his career, has a 64.6% completion rate, 8.2 yards per attempt and a 13/11 TD/INT ratio. Quarterback B, for his career, has a 67.5% completion rate, 8.3 yards per attempt and a 48/21 TD/INT ratio.
You’d say that Quarterback B is slightly better overall. Maybe Quarterback A could get to where Quarterback B is if he had some more games under his belt.
Quarterback A is Nick Mullens and Quarterback B is Jimmy Garoppolo.
The point of this exercise is to show that these guys are in the NFL for a reason. They can all compete at a higher level than we can even comprehend. In many cases, yes, the backup is at least a slight downgrade in comparison to the starter. But is it a big enough downgrade to merit strong consideration?
How will the team react?
There are cases when an injury can galvanize a team. Obviously these players are not celebrating the mere fact that one of their teammates is facing a career-threatening situation. It’s more that they rally behind the idea that no one believes in them anymore. We saw in with the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore his ACL and Nick Foles took over. Last year, during the five games Drew Brees missed, the Saints and Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 straight up and against the spread.
The market is almost entirely numbers-driven. If a team catches lightning in a bottle for reasons that are unquantifiable, that’s another opportunity to cash in.
