Now that the draft and schedule releases are behind us, as fans we have concrete talking point to demonstrate how this is the year for our team.
As bettors, we can now attack a robust NFL futures market.
The futures market is comprised of a number of wagers that are not settled until weeks or months in the future. These include Super Bowl odds, division winner odds, conference champion odds, etc.
While vacationing in Las Vegas, many casual fans like to wager on their favorite team — at fairly long odds unless you’re betting one of the favorites — to win the Super Bowl.
If this bet ever gets home, not only do they receive a nice payout, but they own bragging rights among their friends.
“Look,” says a winning fan, probably. “I believed in my team the whole way. And here’s proof.”
Sure, this is a fun way to bet and I’m not knocking it. I think it’s supremely important to keep betting fun. Heck, I’ll probably take a flier on the Rams to win the Super Bowl.
But if you’re looking for wagers with a higher expected win rate, season win totals are probably the best way to go.
As Stanford Wong points out in Sharp Sports Betting, season win total numbers are historically inefficient and the books are fine with that.
Let’s say we place a few bets on season win totals today. Those bets won’t be settled for almost seven months. If a sports book is able to use hold and use your money for over half a year, they’re more than happy with paying out a few more winners.
Generally, bettors are hesitant to tie up a large portion of their bank roll for such a long period of time, so the volume is lower for season win totals. Couple that with the fact that the books can recoup all of their losses (and more) with Super Bowl and MVP bets, and it starts to make sense that this market is beatable.
This logic can be used across all sports, whether it be MLB, NBA, NHL, etc. A good rule of thumb is to make sure there are two sides to every futures bet you make; yes/no, over/under, etc.
Another important thing to remember is that there are 17 NFL games during the 2021 regular season, not 16.
Regular Season Wins - Carolina Panthers
If you’ve read this column before, you know how highly I think of Panthers coach Matt Rhule. His track record of building and rebuilding college programs, such as Temple and Baylor, speaks for itself.
Last year, we faded Carolina in this column and cashed a season win total ticket of under 5.5 wins. I had questions about how prepared that young defense would be with minimal offseason preparation due to COVID-19.
The Panthers used all eight draft picks on defense in 2020, so it was clear that Rhule wanted his rebuild to be focused around defense.
As much as that unit struggled in 2020, I saw them come together and rally late in the season. An instance that comes to mind is when the Panthers lost 24-16 to Green Bay on Dec. 19, 2020. After cutting the deficit to eight points with just over two minutes to play, Rhule elected not to attempt an onside kick. Facing NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, he wanted to show his young defense that he trusted them. After kicking off they responded by forcing a 3-and-out, with a huge sack on third down. Even though they lost the game, that moment exemplified how far the inexperienced defense had progressed.
In addition to their five wins in 2020, the Panthers lost eight games by just one possession. If less than half of those flip in their favor this season, I love Carolina’s projected win total to go over.
Pick: Over 7.5 wins, +110
Regular Season Wins - Atlanta Falcons
I don’t quite understand what the Falcons are doing. Before the draft, they only had 20 players rostered. To be blunt: that’s not enough.
With so few players on the team, one could only conclude that a trade was coming in the near future. Atlanta had the fourth pick and surely could have received quite a haul from any team looking to move into that position. They did not trade out.
Trade rumors involving WR Julio Jones are still circulating. But even if the Falcons trade Jones, that would likely be to acquire future draft capital; nothing that would help in 2021. So I suppose the move is to patch together a roster with whoever is left on the market.
I don’t see a lot to be excited about in Atlanta except for Kyle Pitts, especially if Carolina improves like we expect.
Pick: Under 7.5 wins, +115
Regular Season Wins - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are famous for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Last season was another unfortunately on-brand season, as LA suffered seven losses by one possession. Late in games, the offense was unable to stay on the field and the defense couldn’t get off.
With the hire of head coach Brandon Staley, the Chargers should field a much better defense. As defensive coordinator for the Rams last season, his unit was toward the top in most statistical categories. In 2020 the Rams were the second-best second half defense, allowing just 7.2 points per game during the final two quarters.
Former Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi will be calling plays for the Chargers’ offense. As someone who has been under the guidance of Sean Payton for a majority of his NFL coaching career, one would assume the LA offense should look a bit more creative than it did last season.
Pick: Over 8.5 wins, -167
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.