Up until a couple days ago, Sports Bet Montana offered odds on who would win the NBA title. Those have since been taken down following the announcement by the Milwaukee Bucks of the closure of their team facility due to positive COVID-19 tests.
So how are we supposed to bet on a team to win it all with so much uncertainty?
For starters, don’t bet futures markets.
When I say “futures,” I don’t mean particular games that are scheduled to take place in the future. What I am talking about is bets with wording along the lines of, “Team to win NBA Title.”
Having to win 16 playoff games is grueling and a lot can change over the course of the NBA Playoffs. That’s even truer this season. One positive COVID-19 test and a team loses a player for at least two weeks.
For bettors, there is a way to navigate through the uncertainty and still back who you think will win the championship.
It’s called a mechanical parlay and I’ll walk you through it using the Clippers as the team I would bet. You’ll be making a series bets on who will win a series during each round of the playoffs. Every time you make a new bet, you’ll use your profit from the previous bet to increase the size of your wager on the next bet, thus increasing your winnings.
While odds were still on the board, the Clippers were about +250 to win the title; you wager $100 and profit $250 if the Clippers win it all. Those odds are actually way too short when you consider all the variables.
To keep things simple, let’s pretend our unit is $20.
The Clippers will likely be a No. 2 seed when the playoffs start, so they’ll face a No. 7 seed. That series price will likely be something like Clippers -800 (wager $80 to win $10). Wager whatever you’re comfortable with, but I recommend trying to win at least half of a unit. This may seem like too much risk, but it isn’t. Since 2003 – when the NBA Playoffs went to seven-game series in all rounds – the No. 7 seed has defeated the No. 2 seed once. That’s one time in 34 tries. So really, even -2000 or -3000 would still have value.
After the Clippers win that first-round series, take the $10 you won and then add it to your normal unit of $20. We’re going to bet on the Clippers to win the Western Conference semifinals. Assuming no injuries or positive tests, they should be a -450 or so favorite. A winning bet for that series would return about $6.67, but we can round down to $6 for the sake of simplicity.
Now we take our $36 into the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers will almost surely face the Lakers. That series price will either be pick ‘em (even odds) or offer the Clippers as slight underdogs. A winning bet with a pick ‘em line on a $36 wager is $36, bringing our total to $72.
$72 is already more money than we would have made betting the Clippers to win it all at +250, and we haven’t even started the NBA Finals yet.
Obviously, a winning bet on the NBA Finals outcome would then give you more money.
Or, you can pull out and enjoy your winnings. You might even decide you want to fade the Clippers in the finals if you don’t like the matchup. Maybe a key player like Kawhi Leonard can’t play for whatever reason.
Another option would be to wager just $40 of that $72, which would lock in a profit regardless of the outcome.
A correlated parlay gives you much more freedom than a futures bet, and the payout is usually greater.
Pick: Oklahoma City -1.5 vs. Utah on Aug. 1, -111 (wager 1.11 units to win 1)
The Thunder have flown under the radar all season but they have greatly exceeded expectations against the spread. If you blindly bet Oklahoma City every game this season, your record would be 40-24 (62.5%). The Thunder are beating the spread by an average of 2.2 points per game. They are also 8-1 when favored between 1-3 points. The books have undervalued this team all season and I think with all the media coverage focused on teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Rockets, the Thunder will continue to be undervalued.
On the other side, I want no part of Utah. By now I’m sure you’ve read about the falling out between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert after it was believed that Mitchell contracted the coronavirus from Gobert after Gobert did not take the severity of the situation seriously. The fallout between Utah’s two best players tells me that they probably weren’t very close to begin with. Yes, obviously Gobert should have exercised more caution, but if they were actually friends I think they could have smoothed things over during the past three months. In addition, Utah’s second leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (20.2 points per game) elected to have season-ending wrist surgery. It was an injury he could have played through. I think the Jazz locker room is toxic and guys want to get out of there any way they can.
