HELENA – Is it possible to be too sure of yourself?
If it is, my bet last week on the New York Giants hosting the San Francisco 49ers was certainly a glaring example.
I did my homework, compared injury reports, watched game film and the whole nine yards. I developed what I thought to be a sound handicap.
The Giants opened as four-and-a-half-point underdogs. I picked that game out early in the week as my favorite bet for the column.
“I hope this line doesn’t drop below four before Friday,” I thought to myself.
It didn’t drop, and that should have been a huge red flag. The books were taking a clear stance and telling us that the 49ers were the correct side.
After I plucked that game out of the slate and wrote out my handicap, I turned on various podcasts and radio shows throughout the week.
What I was actually doing was creating an echo chamber.
Everyone whose opinion I tend to trust was telling me the Giants were the play.
Bettors across the country were forming the same opinions as well because money poured in on the Giants throughout the week.
Low and behold, when it came time to write my column last week, the line was still Giants +4.5.
The books hadn’t flinched even though some New Jersey books reported that only 11% of the cash was on the Niners.
When a book takes a clear stance, they do not care how much money comes in on what they perceive to be the wrong side. The thinking is simple: they’re right and we are wrong.
And boy, were they right.
After an 0-3 week last week, it’s time to lick our wounds and get back on the horse.
Pick: TCU +11.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
This is a tough scheduling spot for the Longhorns. They are coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech. They erased a 15-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat the Red Raiders in OT. Those types of games are emotionally taxing. Next week, they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for a Red River Shootout with the Sooners. I think there is a chance Texas comes out flat against a TCU team that lost last week and will be max-motivated.
In their last six Big 12 games as a 10-plus-point favorite, the Longhorns are 1-5 against the spread. Why would that be? Two things: their defense tends to be below average and their rushing attack is subpar. Both are true again this year, so I expect that trend to continue. Give me the Horned Frogs and the points.
Pick: Dolphins +6.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
First, I like the spot for Miami. The Dolphins have essentially been home since the beginning of Week 2. Their Week 3 road game was in Jacksonville, Florida, and that was a Thursday game. So they haven’t left the state, they’re rested and they’ve had extra time to prepare.
Second, the Seahawks have now had two lucky covers in a row. If it was just one lucky cover I tend to ignore that, but when it’s two in a row we start seeing some value betting against that team. Seattle covered against New England after the Pats missed a 2-point conversion and then later were stopped on the 1-yard line to end the game. The Dallas game last week was completely fraudulent. The win was deserved, but they should not have covered. The Cowboys missed two PATs and a 2-point conversion. Dallas also surrendered a safety after muffing a kickoff.
We all know how good Russell Wilson has been, but this is going to be a tough road trip. The temperature is going to be in the mid-80s with thunderstorms in the forecast, so it is going to be humid. We saw it when the Bills visited Miami; Buffalo's defense was toast in the second half and that defense is much better than Seattle’s, which gives up 6.6 yards per play (31st in NFL).
I think the knee-jerk reaction we have with Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is that there’s always a chance he’s going to have one of his “bad Fitzmagic” games, the games where he throws five interceptions or what have you, but that is just not who he is with the Miami Dolphins.
In 2019 he had a QBR of 66.5, which was eighth in the NFL. This year, sure you could argue he had a “bad Fitzmagic” game when he threw three picks against the Pats. But playing a Bill Belichick defense during Week 1 after no preseason is a tough ask. He hasn’t turned the ball over the past two weeks and with an increasingly healthy Devante Parker for Miami, that Seattle defense simply isn’t good enough to cover a touchdown spread on the road.
Pick: Chargers at Buccaneers under 43.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
This will be a battle of two of the premier defenses in the NFL compounded with QBs who will air on the side of caution.
LA’s rookie QB Justin Herbert certainly has the arm to throw the ball wherever he wants on the football field, but he is 0-2 as a starter and one could argue that his two interceptions – one in each game – played a direct role in his team losing.
Yes, Tom Brady is playing in a Bruce Arians’ offense that would normally sling the ball all over the field. But Tampa Bay will be without Chris Godwin and not having an elite slot receiver like Godwin really limits what Arians likes to do.
I think both quarterbacks will have the mindset of, “let’s take what the defense gives us.” It’s entirely possible we see a game played mostly between the 20s that’s decided by field goals and not touchdowns.
