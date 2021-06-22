A week after Jon Rahm’s thrilling US Open victory, the PGA Tour isn’t slowing down. On tap this week, we have the Travelers Championship.
While the field is packed with a few familiar names from the US Open, this tournament should look quite different.
Last weekend, Torrey Pines was one of the longest courses players will see this season. For the Travelers at TPC River Highlands, we will see one of the shortest courses of the season.
TPC River Highlands measures out at 6,841 yards and is a par-70. Being a shorter course doesn’t automatically rule out the bombers of the field. Guys like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have fared quite well at the course in the past, with DJ being the defending champion. They’ll be missing my card because of their steep price, not because of their abilities.
According to a study by Golf Bets 101, in the last 5 years the winner of the travelers has been excellent in the following statistical categories: Shots gained: approach, SG: tee-to-green, greens in regulation and putts per GIR. They’ve also been decent around the green and putting.
I maintain that putting by itself is too volatile to consider it a key stat, so I am going with 3-putt avoidance in my numbers. I like this stat because it sort of encompasses both the ability to cash in on par-5s, and bogey avoidance. If someone is putting well, they’re probably avoiding 3-putts by getting the ball close to the hole on their first putt.
I’m also going to look at approaches from 125-150 yards because I believe we will see that it is more important to club down and hit the fairway than it is to swing for the fences. Players won’t really gain anything with a super long drive if they’re in between clubs on their second shot.
As always, I’ll go through my bets for outright winner below. Check the breakout box for the full card and recommended betting amounts.
Abraham Ancer +2400
Ancer has let us down the last couple times he’s made the column. He’s seventh in the field in GIR, however he’s 92nd in the field in putting when hitting the green in regulation within a proximity of 35 feet of the hole. But on the flipside of that, his 3-putt avoidance ranks 35th in a field of over 150 He’s carded multiple top-15 finishes at this course, so hopefully that comfort translates into confidence reading the greens.
Kevin Streelman +2900
Similar to Ancer, he’s great across the board except for his GIR putting within 35 feet of the hole. He has also carded multiple top-15 finishes at TPC River Highlands and has excellent recent form, with a T15 finish at the US Open, T13 at the Memorial, T20 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and T8 at the PGA Championship.
Charley Hoffman, +3900
Hoffman checks all the boxes for us. He has great course history, and he excels in each of the essential stats I noted earlier.
Russell Henley +4400
He showed us last weekend that he can compete with the best golfers in the world, and now we get him at a course that actually fits his game. I’m not worried about a hangover with Henley. Chez Reavie won this tournament in 2019, a week after his top-3 finish at the US Open.
Cameron Smith +4900
His one weakness is hitting greens in regulation, and even then he ranks 63rd in the field. His strength will be his putting, and he has proven he can ride that club to a victory with his win at the Zurich Classic (yes, it was a team win but I contend Smith’s putting was the difference).
Emiliano Grillo +6900
Is this the week for Grillo’s breakout party? My numbers certainly think it’s not a far-fetched idea. It’ll come down to putting, but that’s true of almost anyone.
Chris Kirk +9900, Kyle Stanley +9900, Chez Reavie +12400, Doug Ghim +14900
I grouped these longshots together because it’s the same handicap. They score incredibly high in the key stats I’ve considered, and they’re all priced cheap enough to allow me to take a flier on all of them.
