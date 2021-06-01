The 2021 Memorial Tournament leaderboard has the potential to be completely wide open.
While the field is stacked with the biggest names in golf, the Jack-Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village will not provide an advantage to those who have played it before.
In 2020 when the final group made the turn after completing the first nine holes, that is when renovation began on the front 9. Renovation on the back 9 began after the completion of the tournament.
Since we’ve yet to see anyone play the course, we’ll have to consider the dimensions of Muirfield, and characteristics of other Nicklaus-designed courses.
Nicklaus designs tend to favor the heavy hitters. Fairways are generally quite wide to encourage players to put on a show from the tee. The difficulty will be on and around the greens. These challenges could come in the form of firm greens or strategically placed greenside hazards.
So we will look at who has the best average driving distance, along with who can approach and scramble around the greens.
Similar to The Masters and PGA Championship, Nicklaus designs keep scores on the low side (or high side depending on how you look at it). No one is going way under par. This means players will need to hold serve on the par-4s and score on the par-5s.
Most of the par-4s and par-5s are in a specific range. All of the par-5s except for one are between 550-600 yards. The outlier is 547. All of the par-4s except one are between 450-500 yards. The outlier is 360.
Taking all this into consideration, I’ll also be looking at par-4 scoring average, par-4 efficiency from 450-500 yards and par-5 efficiency from 550-600 yards.
Also similar to Augusta (as well as other courses), Muirfield has Bent grass greens. Putting tends to be volatile, so I don’t usually consider that aspect of the game when placing bets. But if I need to decide between two players in my power ratings, their success with the putter at Augusta might be something I’ll keep in the back of my mind.
Below, I’ll go through my eight bets for the outright winner. Check the breakout box for my complete card and recommended betting amounts.
Top Tier
Patrick Cantlay +2000
He’s solid across the board, and has the fourth-best par-4 scoring average in the field. He’s also an elite scrambler. The worst part of his game, in terms of the metrics I’ve considered, is par-4 efficiency from 450-500 yards. Even then, he’s 40th in the field which is in the top third.
Tony Finau +2400
His recent form has turned him into a top-10 machine, but is this the tournament Finau gets over the hump and notches his first victory since 2016? His game fits the course like a glove. It’s just a matter of time until he puts everything together for four straight rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
There are better options according to my numbers, but it’s hard to ignore how well Matsuyama is playing this season, especially on courses when scoring comes at a premium. He’s still a solid choice, and like I mentioned earlier, he’s getting a bump because of his success at Augusta.
Middle tier
Louis Oosthuizen +3900
This is probably my favorite guy in the field this week. He’s in the top half in average driving distance and it only gets better from there. He ranks 41st in the field in shots gained: approach and 6th in the field in shots gained: around the green. He’s ninth in scrambling and 16th in par-4 scoring average. His par-4 efficiency from 450-500 yards ranks third in the field and his par-5 efficiency from 550-600 yards is sixth. At 39-1 this is a bargain. I have him almost everywhere on my card.
Charley Hoffman +4400
We’re auto-betting Hoffman until he gives us a reason not to. He’s elite off the tee and approaching the green. If he can get some puts to drop, there’s no reason he can’t be in contention on Sunday.
Keegan Bradley +4900
His scrambling ability weighs him down in my rankings a tad, but his shots gained: approach and around the green are good enough to mask that weakness. Bradley is another guy who comes in with great recent form and just needs to put it together for a whole tournament.
Long shots
Camero Tringale +8900 and Si Woo Kim +9900
These are probably the two biggest bargains. The stats I’ve considered for this course puts Tringale third in the field and Kim 12th in the field. They’re both solid across the board and their play around the greens will help them limit the big numbers.
