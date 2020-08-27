Normally, the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game would mark the beginning of the end of the dog days of summer. Finally, there’s something to bet on other than baseball.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but 2020 is different.
We haven’t had the NFL preseason, but we’ve been graced by the NBA and NHL playoffs.
It’s been great having wall-to-wall sports from morning until night but if you’re like me, this has all been just a nice way to pass the time until NFL season kicks off.
My focus has already shifted toward football.
In the words of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, “We’re onto Cincinnati.”
Being on the winning side of an NFL bet is the best way for a guy like me to feel like he knows and understands how football works.
“Look at me … predicting the outcome of the big game that everyone is watching,” I’ll probably think to myself.
Sure I know the rules, history, players, etc. But if you start talking about defensive assignments and blocking schemes, you might as well be speaking a different language.
I can keep up with a few intermediate concepts but I’m no Kyle Shanahan.
However, I have developed a system for picking sides against the spread. It’s not perfect and it evolves year-to-year as the sport changes. With my previous employer, I managed to select winners at a rate of 54.5% during the 2018 regular season, so I know the system works. With the added juice on the lines offered by Sports Bet Montana, we will have to improve on that percentage.
This week I’ll be breaking down half of the things I consider in every single game I handicap. Next week I will go over the other half.
Know what you don’t know
Evaluating personnel is extremely difficult. Even NFL scouts get it wrong more often than not. Take a look at your favorite team’s draft picks over the past five years. There are a lot of names on that list who aren’t in the league anymore. So just admit it. You don’t really know which players will be successful when matched up against certain teams just by watching with the naked eye. What you can do, however, is take an educated guess based on how those players have been playing recently against comparable competition.
Ask for help
The average fan doesn’t have enough hours in a day to watch a week’s worth of game film. We aren't pro bettors. This is just something we do for fun. Luckily, websites like Football Outsiders and Pro Football Focus exist. Football Outsiders has a number of features, but they are most well-known for DVOA. DVOA is their measure of efficiency. They publish their updated DVOA rankings for free every week during the season. Two other metrics I like to consider in each update are weighted DVOA – how a team has been performing recently – and strength of schedule.
Pro Football Focus is a website dedicated to grading personnel. I usually use their service to decipher whether or not there is a clear and obvious mismatch somewhere on the field.
Motivation
I’d say 90% of the time logic will indicate that both teams should have maximum motivation. However, if you can pick out a spot where a certain team is flat, that is a serious edge. Things I like to consider are who a team played during the prior weeks and then who a team plays next week. Flat spots usually occur in the middle of the season when a team is coming off an emotional win, or when a team has a huge prime-time game coming up in two weeks, causing them to overlook the current week. If both things are true, that’s called a sandwich game because the flat spot is sandwiched in between two big games.
Weather
If the field is going to be compromised, that’s something that must be taken into consideration. Some quarterbacks are not affected by less-than-ideal conditions, others become unrecognizable. It’s usually a bad idea to bet overs on props and point totals, or lay a big number with the favorite if the field is going to be sloppy.
———
Pick: NFL Week 1; Cardinals +6.5, -114 (wager 1.14 units to win 1)
The 49ers swept Arizona in 2019, but the Cards were clearly a tough matchup. San Francisco won by three points on Halloween in a Thursday night game that was assumed would be a blowout. Then, it took a second-half comeback for the Niners to beat the Cards two weeks later.
I worry about the 49ers conditioning, especially against a team like the Cardinals. We watched San Fran surrender big leads last year, most notably in the Super Bowl. When a team’s defense is predicated on the pass rush – the biggest and heaviest part of a defense – that unit will eventually wear down if an offense can consistently get first downs. With Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, the more Arizona moves the chains, the quicker its pace becomes. That does not bode well for the opposing team’s pass rush. The Cardinals added DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason. An elite possession receiver like Hopkins is a great pairing for a mobile QB like Kyle Murray because passes do not need to be delivered with pinpoint accuracy in order to be caught. Anything in Hopkins’ general vicinity can be caught which allows Murray to make more throws on the run or unleash more 50-50 balls down the field.
I also worry about San Francisco’s offense. It relies heavily on the run and there are two holes on the offensive line that need to be filled. I don’t doubt that Shanahan will eventually get everything squared away, but I am skeptical that everyone on the line will be on the same page Week 1 without a single preseason snap.
