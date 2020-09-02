HELENA – We made it.
Football season is here.
Several high schools throughout Montana have kicked off their seasons. Others will be doing the same very soon.
The college football slate is growing each week and there is talk of the Big Ten reconsidering its decision to postpone the season until spring.
And in another week, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Houston Texans to open the 2020 NFL season.
Last week I discussed the first steps I take when handicapping a given matchup. I touched on things like personnel evaluation, useful media outlets, motivation and weather.
Next, I will go over the final few things I like to consider as a starting point for each game I analyze.
In addition to giving out my predictions, I wanted readers to see how I arrive at my conclusions.
I’m not claiming to be a professional, and I don’t expect people to blindly follow my advice.
I hope to encourage the use of logic and critical thinking when betting on sports. This helps minimize compulsive gambling and keeps the experience fun.
Media narratives
As exhausting as it may be, try to listen to the hot-take artists like Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman or anyone else who is essentially paid to overreact about sports and yell about it on television. There are people who buy into what they’re saying. This is how a media narrative is created and the books take note when a narrative starts gaining momentum. I am not discrediting their work altogether. However there are opinions that I do like to be on the other side of when I bet, specifically if they claim a team is tanking. Football players and coaches do not lose on purpose. First of all, that’s dangerous. Second, that isn’t how coaches and athletes are wired at any level. The front office might make unfavorable decisions, but the people who are on the field are trying to win. We saw this with the Miami Dolphins last season. They were not built for success but they had (and still have) a great coach who the players played hard for, and they were one of the most profitable teams to back in 2019.
Are you down with YPP?
“Yards per play” is an excellent gauge of an offense’s efficiency. A team only plays 16 games during the regular season. Sometimes, this sample size is not large enough to tell the whole truth. So, when possible, it’s nice to be able to break things down by the play instead of game-by-game. YPP measures the average number of yards gained when a team snaps the ball.
First downs per game
Comparing the average number of first downs between two teams tells me a couple things. First, it’s another measure of offensive efficiency. Goal No. 1 for an offense is to score a touchdown, but goal No. 1a would probably be to get first downs and move the chains. Second, accumulating first downs also helps the defense stay fresh. The longer a defense is on the field, the easier things become for the opposing team’s offense. For example, when the Patriots came back from 28-3 to defeat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, it wasn’t that the Atlanta defense choked. New England had its offense on the field for so many plays that eventually the Falcons ran out of gas. During the broadcast, about midway through the third quarter, you will hear Joe Buck point out the fact that the Patriots had already run over 90 plays. It was actually the Falcons offense that let the team down by not consistently moving the chains.
———
Pick: NFL Week 1; Bengals/Chargers UNDER 44.5, -130 (wager 1.3 units to win 1)
It’s going to be difficult for some teams to score points to during first few weeks of the regular season. As we know, the offseason has not been ideal and there hasn’t been a preseason. That will matter across the board, but that will matter a great deal for teams with new quarterbacks. Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor was LA’s backup last year so he knows the system. However, it’s still going to take some time getting used to the first-team personnel in a live game situation. On the other side of the ball, Joe Burrow will be under center for the Bengals. Will he be a good quarterback someday? It’s definitely possible. Will he be able to put up points in his first NFL start after zero preseason games? I am betting that won’t happen at a substantial clip.
Pick: NFL Week 1; Steelers – 3.5, -133 (wager 1.33 units to win 1)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but teams are going to have a really difficult time making adjustments on the fly during the early part of the season. The Giants hiring a new head coach and new offensive coordinator does not bode well for turnover-prone, second-year quarterback Daniel Jones. You know what else doesn’t bode well for New York? Squaring up against an elite Pittsburgh defense that thrives on getting to the quarterback and creating turnovers. Offensively, Ben Roethlisberger might be rusty after missing the 2019 season, but the Steelers will have continuity with their offensive line, running backs and coaching staff. I expect them to be able to move the ball effectively even if Big Ben is not sharp.
