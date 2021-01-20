BUTTE — As The Strokes and Regina Spektor put it:
"Your time is almost over.
Don’t be mean.
We won’t get the chance to do this over.
That’s alright.
Right? Right? Right? Right? Right?"
During the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, I found myself tearing up reading a release from now-former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.
“Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day,” wrote Rivers. “It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.”
Watching Rivers play quarterback this season was bittersweet. On one hand he reminded fans why they love or loved playing sports. His kid-like excitement made him must-watch TV regardless of how his team was performing.
But on the other hand, we knew his time was almost over.
Each time Rivers stepped onto the field, he knew that he wouldn’t have a chance to do this over. He put everything he had into each game and despite the criticism he received from even his own fans at times, he was at peace with the outcome.
He knew he had done all that he could.
And when he was in the zone, he let you know. It’s hard to find one player in the NFL who has more montages on YouTube dedicated to his greatest trash-talking moments.
The fact that he never cussed added to his charm. It was truly like watching a little kid having the time of his life playing the sport he loves.
His status as a Hall-of-Famer is up for debate. But the unbridled enthusiasm made him electrifying and an absolute joy to watch.
I hope we see or hear him in a broadcasting booth soon.
While Rivers never made it to a Super Bowl, two teams will achieve that season- or career-long goal this weekend.
And we’re going to see where we can make some money.
Buccaneers at Packers, 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Tampa and Green Bay were both beneficiaries of some excellent luck last weekend. The Packers were playing a banged-up Rams team. The Bucs were gifted three interceptions by Drew Brees and recovered a fumble. Let’s say only two of those turnovers were luck, it’s still very hard to lose a game when you’re plus-2 in turnovers.
To both teams’ credit, their offenses were able to wear down two of the NFL’s elite defenses.
Like last week, the game will come down to mistakes and who can limit them. The Bucs offensive line has taken great strides during these playoffs, and Tom Brady is yet to turn the ball over. With Tampa being prone – at times – to racking up penalties, it’ll likely once again need to win the turnover battle.
Even though Aaron Rodgers has a 10-1 TD-INT ratio, this offensive line has yet to be tested since left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve. They’ll get that test Sunday against a Bucs defense who dominated Green Bay’s o-line during the regular season.
I don’t love either side but if I had to play one, it’s Tampa.
Pick: Buccaneers +3.5
While it is difficult to find an edge betting sides during the playoffs, there are some opportunities in the prop and derivative markets. Leonard Fournette is currently listed at around +140 in most books to score a touchdown. In other words, the market is telling us that there is less than a 50% chance that Fournette reaches pay dirt. However, albeit a small sample size, in five career playoff games Fournette has scored six TDs. This, combined with the fact that Ronald Jones is clearly operating at less than 100% with a quad injury, tells me that it is actually more likely that Fournette scores a touchdown, than not.
Pick: Fournette anytime TD +140 (will update when props are released on Sports Bet Montana)
Bills at Chiefs, 4:40 p.m. Sunday
Remember when I said it’s difficult to find an edge betting sides in the playoffs? I believe we actually have an edge betting the Chiefs. The line is likely shaded 1.5-2 points toward Buffalo because Patrick Mahomes is in concussion protocol. Once he is cleared, I think the line runs up to Chiefs by 4.5 or 5.
But there is also a matchup advantage for KC here. Even if Mahomes’ foot is not 100%, the Bills probably won’t be prone to blitzing.
As was discussed when making the case to bet on the Colts during wild card weekend, Buffalo’s defense blitzes 35.8% of the time, eighth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. However, the Bills only manage to hurry opposing QBs 7.9% of the time, 27th in the league. And they only pressure (hurries + knockdowns + all sacks divided by drop backs) opposing QBs 21% of the time, 23rd in the NFL. The Bills continuously, and unsuccessfully, blitzed Rivers and the Colts, and got torched for 472 yards.
If you're going to blitz Mahomes, you NEED to get home.
So it’s unlikely we see a lot of blitzing from the Bills during this game, which means they’re already playing left-handed on defense.
Another under-the-radar edge favoring the Chiefs is weather. The public’s perception of the Bills is that they’re great in bad weather because they play their home games in western New York. But let’s look at Josh Allen’s subpar performances this season. We’ll throw away the loss to Tennessee because of the outrageous scheduling spot the Bills were given.
During a Week 6 loss to KC, Josh Allen was 14-27 for 122 yards. Last week against Baltimore, he was 23-37 for 206 yards. The common denominator in both of those games? Rain. I know the sample size is small, but the drop-off is hard to ignore. The forecast is Kansas City on Sunday is mid-high 30s at kickoff with rain and snow showers.
Pick: Chiefs -3
With Mahomes compromised by injury and Allen compromised by the weather, I’m not sure if we see the same kind of high-flying offensive attacks from the jump that we are used to from these teams. Also taking into account the jitters of playing in a conference championship game, we might even see a defensive struggle, for a half, anyway.
Pick: First half under 26.5
