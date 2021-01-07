BUTTE — The NFL playoffs are right up there with March Madness in terms of excitement and electricity.
During the first portion of the lockdown, NFL Network made their game rewind feature free to anyone. All games played between Super Bowl LIV and Week 1 of 2010 were free to watch at any time. There were also some epic showdowns from the early 2000s played on various networks as well.
And believe me, I watched.
From the 2012 AFC divisional playoffs when Joe Flacco and the Ravens traveled to Denver as double-digit underdogs and took down Peyton Manning, the No Fly Zone and the Broncos in double overtime. To the 2018 AFC Championship game when Tom Brady and the Patriots bested Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
From the 2015 divisional playoffs when Aaron Rodgers sent the game against the Cardinals into overtime by completing back-to-back Hail Mary’s, only to lose on back-to-back catch-and-runs by Larry Fitzgerald in OT. To the shootout between Alex Smith and Drew Brees in the 2011 divisional playoffs, which was actually a duel between tight ends Vernon Davis and Jimmy Graham, won by Davis in the final seconds.
From 28-3, to 4th and 26.
From the Beast Quake game, to the Minneapolis Miracle.
The No-Call.
Man, the Saints have had it pretty rough, huh?
And finally, the Malcolm Butler interception game (sorry, Seahawks fans).
I still say passing instead of handing off to Marshawn Lynch at the goal line was the right call. But that’s a debate for a different day.
The common denominator for each of these games?
During the playoffs, the unexpected can strike at any moment during any game.
Speaking from experience, this can be frustrating if you find yourself overexposed with too much money on the line. Before you know it, you're trying to get back all your losses during the night game.
The point of this is to have fun and enjoy these incredible moments.
New Orleans and Minnesota fans excluded, if you’re watching Stefon Diggs cross the plane of the end zone as time expires to beat the Saints in a playoff game and you’re on the verge of tears, you’re doing this wrong.
There’s no rule that says you need to bet every game. You can only expect to beat the book when you have a clear edge.
During the playoffs, with fewer games, you’ll find that the line is correct more often than not, making that edge more difficult to come by.
I’m going to discuss my opinion on each game, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I have a position I’d be eager to back with my hard-earned income.
Colts at Bills, 11:05 a.m. Saturday
Hopefully we have Philip Rivers mic’d up for this game, because then, everybody wins.
As for betting the game, Indy has been a puzzling team all year. The loss to Jacksonville in Week 1 was a head-scratcher. The loss to Tennessee in Week 12 finished with a deceivingly lopsided score.
However, the losses to Cleveland, Baltimore and Pittsburgh all have one thing in common. Those defenses were able to pressure Rivers and make him play faster than he was comfortable with.
Now with a healthy offensive line, Rivers and the Colts head to Buffalo to face a scorching-hot Bills team. But I think Indy can move the ball against Buffalo’s defense. The Bills will almost surely follow the Steelers, Browns and Ravens path to success defending Rivers. After all, Buffalo’s defense blitzes 35.8% of the time, eighth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. However, the Bills only manage to hurry opposing QBs 7.9% of the time, 27th in the league. And the only pressure (hurries + knockdowns + all sacks divided by drop backs) opposing QBs 21% of the time, 23rd in the NFL.
When you give Rivers a clean pocket and he get rid of the ball on his time, he’s still an excellent quarterback. With the resurgence of T.Y. Hilton and the emergence of Jonathan Taylor late in the season, Indy, similar to Buffalo, is playing its best ball.
We’ve all seen how dominant the Bills have been to close the season. But I’d like to see Josh Allen play a full playoff game without getting frazzled and flummoxed.
Pick: Colts +6.5
Rams at Seahawks, 2:40 p.m. Saturday
This line opened Rams +4.5 and is now Rams +3.5. LA head coach Sean McVay will not say who his starter will be, but based on this move, it seems like the books believe Goff is more on-track to play than he was Monday. Backup QB John Wolford threw an interception on his first pass last Sunday, but looked perfectly serviceable after that.
I think we have an opportunity for a free roll here. If Wolford starts, I think this line is probably about right, as the Rams will get Cooper Kupp back from the COVID list and left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the anchor of that offensive line, back from IR. If Goff plays, then this line should probably be pick ‘em, giving us some value on Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams +3.5
Buccaneers at Football Team, 6:15 p.m. Saturday
I worry about Tampa against top-tier defenses. Let’s go through the Bucs’ losses this season. The following rankings are according to defensive DVOA per Football Outsiders. Weeks 1 and 9 they lost to New Orleans’ No. 2 defense. Week 5 they lost to the Bears’ No. 8 defense. Week 11 they lost to the Rams’ No. 4 defense. Week 12 they got Mahomes’d, so we can throw that out.
The best defense Tampa has defeated is Denver’s No. 13 defense. That was during a week when Jeff Driskel started at QB for the Broncos.
The Bucs’ defensive front could make things tough on Washington QB Alex Smith. However, Tampa’s corners often play loose coverage and live with short throws underneath. And who loves himself a short throw underneath more than Smith?
Washington’s ability to defend and play ball-control football will make it extraordinarily difficult for the Bucs to get margin on the scoreboard in this game.
Pick: Washington +9
Ravens at Titans, 11:05 a.m. Sunday
This version of the Titans ousted the Ravens from the playoffs last season and defeated them 30-24 in OT this season. Tennessee might have Baltimore’s number and that’s all there is to it. However, I’ll argue that Baltimore is now fundamentally different, and that’s where we have our edge.
Before Lamar Jackson had to miss Week 12 after testing positive for COVID-19, he was averaging 27.6 pass attempts per game. The Ravens had a 6-4 record and people wondered if they’d miss the playoffs.
From Weeks 13-17, Baltimore won and covered each game with ease. It got back to what led to success last season, running the ball. During those last five games, Jackson averaged only 20 pass attempts per game.
Tennessee’s defense, according to Football Outsiders, is 29th in the NFL. Each team Baltimore defeated in its final five games except for the Jaguars has a better defense than the Titans.
Jackson is not the most efficient passer, but I think the Ravens used him as a drop-back QB earlier in the season to get him more reps in the passing game just in case they needed to mount a comeback during the playoffs.
With all these factors working together, I think this version of Baltimore is actually better than last year’s dominant team.
Pick: Ravens -3.5
Bears at Saints, 2:40 p.m. Sunday
I don’t have a strong opinion on this game. The Saints have Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas returning to the lineup. The Bears’ already depleted defense will be without Roquan Smith.
Sean Payton and Drew Brees have certainly lost some weird games in the playoffs, but I don’t see them stumbling here.
Pick: Saints -10
Browns at Steelers, 6:15 p.m. Sunday
I have no opinion on either side. The Steelers have played extremely poorly down the stretch and the Browns will be without their head coach after Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19.
I do think there is value on the over, however. It seems the public has Cleveland pegged as an under team after it played a few games in horrendous weather this season. Not even the Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams could have broken 20 points in those winter storms. Truth is, the Browns are a great over team. They can move the ball against almost anyone and their defense is terrible.
Pittsburgh is the No. 1 defense by many metrics, however it has been far from impenetrable since Devin White and Bud Dupree went down with a torn ACLs.
With two teams sort of flying under the radar with struggling defenses and a clear forecast in Pittsburgh on Sunday, I like this total to go over.
Pick: Over 47
