HELENA – The first week of the NFL is in the books and Week 2 is under way.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow devastated Browns -6 bettors like myself with a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 43 seconds left to play.
Familiar feelings of “what if that one play earlier in the game went differently” returned.
Don’t try to justify a bad pick to yourself. It turns out this wasn’t a horrendous beat. These happen all the time.
Sure, if a couple plays had gone differently, the Browns probably cover.
It turns out you can say that about almost every single game.
If you refuse to admit defeat, that can lead to compulsive betting as you try to win back what you lost. The idea here is to keep things entertaining and fun, not to ruin your weekend.
Instead of trying to explain away a loser, figure out where you can get better. Now that we have a full week of data to dive into, our hunches become more educated as the season rolls along.
One obvious trend to keep in mind is how successful teams have been running the football, and what that means early in the season (hint, hint: maybe you don’t want to fade the Titans hosting the Jags).
During Week 1, teams averaged 28.3 rushing attempts per game. If that pace were to continue, it would be the most over a full season since 1998. Teams also averaged 117 rushing yards per game, which would be the most since 2006 if that were to continue. It seems like conditioning and poor tackling can be attributed to this, providing a clear advantage to teams who commit to running the ball.
I will tie in some more observations I made during Week 1 in the following picks.
Rams +1.5, -125 (wager 1.25 units to win 1)
Continuity is king. The Rams didn’t put up eye-popping numbers against Dallas last week, but they looked like a unit that had a full offseason of practice under its belt. LA’s healthy offensive line reminded us why they were so dominant two years ago. The Rams’ depth is still a problem that could surface later this season, but everyone is healthy now.
Last week, the Eagles looked like a team that, well, had to make do with what they were given during an offseason marred by injuries and a pandemic. Their make-shift O-line allowed eight sacks against the Washington Football Team. The task won’t get any easier against the likes of Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.
The good news for the birds is, defensive end Derek Barnett, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders are all on track to make their season debuts Sunday. However, this will be their season debuts so their timing could still be a step or two behind. Defensive end Brandon Graham is still in concussion protocol, which is never a good sign this late in the week. Getting guys back from injury is great, however I am skeptical of how sharp their play will be.
Back over on the Rams side, this team is excellent on the road. Sean McVay is 18-7 straight up on the road as a head coach. His squad was 6-2 against the spread in 2019. They were 5-4 ATS in 2018 and 5-3 ATS in 2017. This tells me McVay knows how to keep his team prepared, which is critical during a season when preparation has arguably never been more important.
Colts -3.5, -111 (wager 1.11 units to win 1)
The Vikings’ lack of a pass rush left them completely exposed against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last weekend. Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter is still out and Yannick Ngakoue was basically a no-show in his first game. Things might not get better this week.
Indianapolis boasts one of the best offensive lines in the league and across the board, its receiving core is just as good if not better than the Packers. They’re certainly faster and more explosive as long as Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton are healthy.
After getting burned by the Jags last week, I am sticking with the Colts because of that offensive line. My hope is that they pound the rock with Jonathan Taylor a bit more than they did last week so that their defense can catch its breath. We saw teams have success when they committed to running the football and there’s no reason why Indy cannot be one of those teams.
Lions +6.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
Say it with me: “This. Line. Makes. No. Sense.”
The Packers are coming off a blowout win over a team that’s catching more than a field goal against the Colts. In other words, the market is telling us that the Colts are clearly better than the Vikings.
So why have the Packers been upgraded so much because of that win? Sure, a half point upgrade is probably justified. Laying six and a hook is too much.
Green Bay was favored by three points at home against the Lions during their first meeting in 2019 and I think that seems closer to what the line should be. The Lions not only covered that game and had a chance to win, but they covered their final meeting of the season (with David Blough at QB). If you recall, that final meeting was a must-win game for the Packers to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs and Detroit led for a majority of the contest.
Detroit played well last week but lost due to coaching malpractice. Having said that, you can’t deny the fact that Matt Patricia knows how to attack Green Bay. I also believe the Packers losing right guard Lane Taylor for the season and having left guard Lucas Patrick operating at less than 100% puts them at a huge disadvantage. The Lions struggle mightily at pressuring the quarterback, but if Green Bay is weak in the A gap, Detroit could have a puncher’s chance at an outright win.
DeAndre Hopkins 103+ receiving yards, +170 (wager 1 units to win 1.7)
Offense being ahead of the defense this early in the season already makes me lean toward overs on props such as this one. Another factor to consider is big offseason acquisitions. Perhaps none were more talked about than the trade between Houston and Arizona which sent Hopkins to the Cardinals and David Johnson to the Texans. Houston fed the ball to its new running back while that game against the Chiefs was still in the balance, as Johnson eclipsed well over 100 total yards from scrimmage. Hopkins caught 14-of-16 targets for 151 yards as Kyler Murray force fed his new target. I think these teams are making it a point to show people that their acquisitions make sense and are justified. Football guys have egos too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.