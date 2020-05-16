HELENA — It’s been nearly two weeks since the release of the 2020 NFL schedule. Fans or no fans, it certainly looks like we’re going to have a full 16-game season.
In addition to Week 1 lines, we can also bet over or under the amount of games a given team is expected to win.
Season win totals have been available to bet for a few weeks, but now we know who is playing whom.
This new information has not provoked the bookmakers to change any of the numbers at sportsbetmontana.com. To the best of my knowledge, the each team has the same season win total they had just prior to the schedule being released.
It’s almost as if the books are inviting bettors to exploit such an inefficient market.
In a sense, they are.
When you place a bet on a season win total in the NFL, the ticket cannot be cashed until after the final game of Week 17 – over a half-year from now.
Many casual bettors don’t want to have their money tied up for so long. But sports betting is a long game that should be analyzed year-by-year; not week-by-week.
From the bookies’ perspective, they’d gladly take bets at stale numbers if it means they can hold onto and use your cash for several months. In the grand scheme of things, the book is making so much money from sides, parlays and teasers; losses they may (or may not) take from season win totals are basically a rounding error in comparison.
Thus, expect a higher win rate on bets that cannot be cashed for an extended period of time.
Not accounting for the juice, if you add up each team’s season win total at Sports Bet Montana the total is 259. This number should actually be 256. If there are no ties during the 2020 season (which likely won’t be the case), NFL teams will total 256 wins and 256 losses.
What does that tell us? There’s value betting under and a premium if you want to bet over because with 32 teams playing 16 game seasons, it is impossible for there to be 259 wins.
Keeping all this in mind, now it’s time to comb through some schedules. Pick out a few teams with season win totals that stand out – preferably totals you’d like to bet under. Predict a win or loss in each game of the season. You want to be as objective as possible, so maybe don’t choose your favorite team. Maybe select a team that doesn’t even play your favorite team.
Once you’ve generated your own total, compare that to the projected number. If your estimate comes up short, you look to bet under. If your estimate exceeds the book’s total, you look to bet over. The greater the difference, the higher your win probability should be. According to Stanford Wong in Sharp Sports Betting, even a half-game excess or shortfall should yield a 59.8% win probability.
Be confident in your numbers if you’ve put in the time.
Pick: Carolina Panthers UNDER 5.5 wins (Wager 1.18 units to win 1)
I actually like the hire of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule as Carolina’s new head coach, but the amount of turnover within the organization combined with the unique offseason is alarming. Rhule hired Joe Brady (most recently LSU’s passing game coordinator) to the offensive coordinator. Rhule also hired Phil Snow to be his defensive coordinator. Snow was Rhule’s defensive coordinator at Baylor and this will be his first NFL job. Teddy Bridgewater will be taking over as the team’s new starting QB. The 2020 draft saw the Panthers select seven defensive players, many of whom will be expected to contribute during their rookie season. With the tumultuous offseason caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to imagine a team that’s already in rebuilding mode to be able to get on the same page to start the year. Considering Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Atlanta could all be fighting for playoff spots; the Panthers could easily go 0-6 in divisional games. I project them to finish 4-12.
Pick: NFL Week 1: Broncos -1.5 hosting Titans (Wager 1.18 units to win 1)
Dating back to 1989, Denver is 50-11 at home in the month of September. You don’t want to blindly bet on a trend unless you can explain it. This one is fairly obvious. The Broncos play their home games at an altitude of 5,280 feet. Early in the season, opposing teams are still playing themselves into shape. So playing at high altitude becomes extremely difficult. With the Broncos coming off an underwhelming season and the Titans making a run to the AFC Championship, the public’s recency bias will add a premium on Tennessee. Thus, the Broncos have great value laying just 1.5 at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.