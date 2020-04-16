HELENA – Previously, we’ve discussed betting against line moves which were based on overreactions to information. If you recall, the example was how Saints backup QB Teddy Bridgewater was 5-0 against the spread while filling in for Drew Brees.
Are line adjustments are always wrong? Absolutely not. In fact, there are times when a line moves in favor of the correct side. The trick is to recognize this instance immediately so that there is still value when you place your bet. For instance, if a line crashes from seven to three, you’d rather catch it at four or five.
First, you must decipher if a line is moving because of public money or sharp money. Under the “public” umbrella you have casual sports fans. They like to put a little money on their favorite team, but they aren’t taking things too seriously. Public money will rarely move a line significantly because the bets are usually small, but you might see movements when teams with nationwide fan bases are involved, like the Cowboys, Packers, Alabama football, Duke basketball; brand names.
When you hear the phrase “sharp money,” it refers to professional bettors betting substantial amounts. This is how they make their living, so they’re betting several thousand dollars if they think they have a strong handicap.
When there is a lot of sharp money on one side, the line will jump multiple points rather quickly.
Remember, books are trying to limit their exposure. Ideally they will have action on two sides of one number. They don’t want action at +6, +5.5, +5, +4.5, etc. So, if the books notice limit bets coming in from respected bettors, they will make significant adjustments.
When following a line move, it’s also important to recognize whether you’re chasing steam or betting on inside information. In gambling, steam is defined as line movement toward a side as a result of money being bet on said side.
Chasing steam will be explained in Example A. Example B will be an instance where there is inside knowledge a casual bettor can exploit.
Example A: During Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) were hosting the Denver Broncos (0-4). The Chargers were favored by six or six-and-a-half pretty much all week. That Sunday, before kickoff, the line dropped like a rock and LA was favored by just two-and-a-half points before kickoff. The Broncos won the game 20-13.
In summary, sharp bettors spotted a clear mispricing but the outcome of the game was still yet to be determined. The Chargers winning by a field goal was still a possibility.
Example B: Prior to Super Bowl LIV, you could bet on how long Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem would take. The over/under was likely set by how long, on average, the National Anthem takes to sing at major sporting events. The opening number was around two minutes and twenty seconds. Then, a day before the game, the number was bet down under two minutes. On gameday, Lovato wrapped up the anthem in about 1:48 if memory serves correct. Everyone who bet the under cashed in a winning ticket.
In this instance it was likely someone timed her rehearsal and leaked that info to a friend. Then that person told another friend, etc. When bettors are betting on something with a predetermined outcome, that is when opportunities to bet on inside information will arise.
As always, it is imperative to remember the most important thing about a bet: the line must be wrong. Blindly chasing steam is not a profitable strategy long term because the books will usually catch up to what the line should be.
As for betting what is perceived to be inside knowledge: there is always the possibility that you misread the situation. Don’t unload your entire bankroll.
No bet is a sure thing.
Pick: 1st running back drafted – D’Andre Swift -250 (2.5 units)
There’s little to lead us to believe Swift won’t be the first running back off the board. You’ll see him as the first ball carrier taken in most mock drafts so there’s no need to regurgitate something you can hear on the NFL Network or ESPN.
The reason I like the University of Georgia star is because he has less wear and tear compared to Wisconsin’s Jonathon Taylor.
Taylor rushed for over 6,100 yards during his college career and was the bell cow in a run-first offense for three full seasons. Swift has always split a substantial amount touches with at least one other back. In 2017, he was third on the depth chart behind Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. In 2018 he split touches with Elijah Holyfield. He was the clear No. 1 back during the 2019 season, but even then he received less than twice as many carries as Brian Herrien (196-103).
During his freshman through junior seasons, Taylor carried the ball 299, 307 and 320 times, respectively.
In recent years we’ve watched high-usage backs hit the wall before, or just after, the end of their rookie contracts. So, the idea of drafting a back like Taylor – with so many miles on the tires – seems unappealing as we see players like Todd Gurley already on the back ends of their careers.
