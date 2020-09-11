HELENA — Thursday marked the beginning of the 2020 NFL season.
17,000 socially distant fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City along with several million around the world watched the Kansas City Chiefs put a beatdown on the Houston Texans, 34-20.
The favored Chiefs covered the nine-and-a-half-point spread.
Under bettors who got their bets in early cashed their under 55.5 tickets. Over bettors who waited until kickoff were able to cash their wagers on the closing number of 53.5.
It was a perfect illustration of why it is so important to get the best number possible. Get your bet in early if you think the market is going to slip away from your number. Wait as long as possible if you think the market is going to move in your favor.
If you aren’t getting the best number possible, you will not win long term.
But enough lecturing from me. This week I’ve decided to throw some picks your way to celebrate the return of the NFL. I selected a favorite, an underdog, an over, an under and even a college game.
Western Kentucky at Louisville over 56.5, -133 (wager 1.33 units to win 1)
Don’t want to wait until Sunday? Neither do I. Louisville QB Micale Cunningham has nearly a full season and an offseason under his belt since the last time the Cardinals faced the Hilltoppers. He and the offense hung 28 points on Western Kentucky a year ago, so I think it’s fair to guess they can build on that number. The Louisville defense is far from stout, so if the ‘Toppers can get at least a couple of touchdowns I believe this over is well within reach. There is rain in the forecast, but it doesn’t seem like it’ll be enough to turn the game into a slop-fest. I’m more inclined to believe the slickness will hurt the defenses.
Colts -7.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
Money is coming in on Jacksonville and I do not agree with it. The Colts have exactly what I am looking for when backing a team without any preseason snaps under its belt: familiarity on the offensive line and an excellent running game. Indy returns its entire o-line and added another stellar running back in Jonathon Taylor to a backfield that rushed for 446 yards in two games against Jacksonville last season. For the Jags, the narrative is that they’re tanking. As I’ve stated before, I believe this notion doesn’t exist on the field in the NFL. However, the front office can sure make it tough to compete and boy, oh boy, has the Jacksonville front office done a number on this team. The complete roster overhaul combined with the limited reps players were able to get during the offseason will cause this team to struggle mightily for the first few weeks of the season.
Packers +2.5, -105 (wager 1.05 units to win 1)
The Vikings have some really important pieces to replace. On the offensive side of the ball, they traded away Stefon Diggs and lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stenaski, who took over as the Cleveland Browns head coach. On defense they lost Everson Griffen to free agency, Danielle Hunter to injury and Xavier Rhodes to free agency. The Packers return all of their essential pieces and if you believe in the “Aaron Rodgers is on a mission” narrative, there’s that as well. Minnesota is also a team which benefits from deafening crowd noise during home games as the seats are very close to the playing field. They won’t have that this game.
Washington Football Team at Eagles under 42.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
The strength of both teams is the defensive line. One of the biggest question marks for both teams is the offensive line. Whoever keeps their quarterback upright for a larger portion of the game is going to come out on top, but this one could be a tough watch unless you like watching defensive linemen dancing in the offense’s backfield.
Cowboys at Rams over 51.5, -118 (wager 1.18 units to win 1)
Both teams have almost total continuity on the offensive side of the ball compared to 2019. And both squads, when right, can put up points at a substantial clip. These offenses will also be facing defenses with new play callers. Both LA and Dallas hired new defensive coordinators during the offseason, so it could take a game or two before those units get on the same page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.