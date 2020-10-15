HELENA – As each week passes, our sample size and reference points within the data we consider when placing bets becomes more robust.
Now that we’re more than a quarter of the way through the NFL season we have another factor we must consider when handicapping a games: bye weeks.
Theoretically, betting on a team who just had a bye seems like the smart move.
The team is rested. They’ve had extra time to prepare for their opponent and get healthy. Maybe they’ve inserted a few new plays into the rotation.
Conversely, the opponent, who is not coming off a bye week, is tired, banged up and still recovering from last week’s game.
It just makes sense that the rested team has a clear advantage.
Like many concepts in sports betting, yes, it is so clear that the books have already priced it into the line.
Since 2003, teams coming off a bye are 313-286-14 against the spread. That gives us a winning percentage of 52.2% and as we know, since we are betting lines at -118 (or higher) with Sports Bet Montana, that is not profitable.
However, we can still use the concept of bye weeks to our advantage as long as we understand why bye weeks help.
An outstanding point of reference is the New England Patriots, who, under coach Bill Belichick, are 18-10-1 when coming off a bye since 2003.
When betting on a team coming off a bye, you want them to mimic the Patriots in terms of why they are successful.
First, I want a coach I can trust. If the coach doesn’t have command of the locker room, then a week off could potentially be detrimental. Since 2003, Belichick and the Pats are 181-125-8 (59.2%) ATS. When the market cannot catch up to what a coach is doing, that tells us they are thinking on a different level than most people can comprehend.
Second, the team should still be in the playoff hunt. You’ll notice later in the season that when a team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they’re mentally checked out for the season after the bye week.
Third, I ask myself if something can happen during the bye week that will make the team objectively different than they were before. Does this team historically improve during October, November and December? Is there a position group suffering from cluster injuries that can now get healthy during the extra time off?
Last, make sure that the rest advantage is substantial enough to make an obvious difference. And hold this thought, because I am coming back to it in one of my picks this week.
SMU at Tulane, 4 p.m. Friday
It really feels like the books are inviting us to take No. 17 SMU here. We have a ranked, undefeated team versus an unranked two-loss team, favored by just one score. If it feels too easy, there’s probably a reason for that.
When you’re betting a road favorite in college football, like SMU, you want them to have big-play capabilities. When you have to grind out every score it’s really difficult to get enough margin to cover a touchdown on the road, especially when you’re facing a capable offense like Tulane’s.
The Mustangs began their season with those types of game breakers, Reggie Roberson and T.J. McDaniel. But they’re both done for the season. They got hurt against Memphis. That was a game where SMU jumped out to a 24-3 lead. Roberson racked up over 240 yards on five receptions, but once he went down with a noncontact knee injury, the SMU offense sputtered.
Without that downfield threat, Mustangs quarterback Shane Beuchele has not shown me that he is accurate enough to fit the ball into tight windows as the field condenses. When you can’t stretch the field on offense, the defense will pack the middle of the field. SMU will have to rely on its running attack, which is decent but not explosive. However, Tulane is actually great up front. The Green Wave allow just three yards per rushing attempt this season and their D-line boasts a pair of NFL prospects in Patrick Johnson and Cameron Sample.
SMU is allowing 4.7 yards per rush and 48% of third downs to be completed. So they have a hard time stopping the run, and they can’t get off the field on third down. Those are two more red flags for a team – laying a touchdown – that has a much more limited offense than it did to open the season. Also if you look at SMU’s schedule, they host No. 11 Cincinnati next week. This might also be a look-ahead spot for the ‘Stangs.
I like the Green Wave to be able to hang around in this game with a chance to win it. Tulane is still looking for its first conference win of the season after blowing a pair of double-digit leads to Navy and Houston, so they’re desperate here.
Pick: Tulane +6.5
Football Team at N.Y. Giants, 11 a.m. Sunday
Ron Rivera had a really interesting quote after the Football Team’s 30-10 loss to the L.A Rams.
“He took a pretty good shot and there was concern on my part,” Rivera said when talking about the decision to take out starting QB Kyle Allen. “If I put him back in and he takes another big shot, now we don’t have him going forward. As I said, this is an interesting stretch for us and if he’s ready to go he’ll be our starter.”
What this is telling me is that Rivera didn’t believe his team could block the Los Angeles pass rush and things would only get worse. By protecting Allen during the second half, Rivera could now save him for this upcoming stretch of games. This tells me that Rivera truly believes Allen can lead this team to some wins.
The Giants are laying three points, which is too many. I believe the books are using these teams’ common opponent, the Rams, as a reference point. The Giants played the Rams close whereas the Football Team got blown out. But going back to that quote we read earlier, Rivera threw in the towel during the second half. So that’s actually a flawed comparison the oddsmakers are using and that’s where we have our edge.
The Washington defense is fourth in DVOA. Now that Chase Young is healthy that defensive line is back to where it was Week 1 against the Eagles. I think they’re good enough to make enough plays on defense – against a very turnover-prone Daniel Jones – to come away with a win.
Pick: Football Team +3
Packers at Buccaneers, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Football Outsiders has Tampa as the No. 2 team in the NFL and Green Bay is No. 6. Both teams are very good and very efficient, obviously, but rarely do you see a team that is clearly better in DVOA getting points at home. Nevertheless, here we are with Tampa as a one-point dog to Green Bay.
This is an overreaction to a couple of things. Remember earlier when I said to hold that thought? The oddsmakers have made too big of an adjustment to the Packers coming off a bye. First, the Bucs last played a Thursday night game, so they’ve also had extra rest. Second, with a bye week so early in the season, is there really going to be that much of a difference? It’s not like we are in Week 9 and these teams have played half a season. I believe it’s more likely that Green Bay’s rhythm could be thrown off to start the game, especially when you factor in how much better Tampa’s defense is than other teams the Packers have faced.
Another storyline the market has overreacted to was Tom Brady’s last play during the Bucs’ loss to the Bears. Brady was the butt of every joke for about a week. As funny as it is to think about, is he actually losing his marbles? No. In fact, it’s probably much more likely that someone with his ego will bounce back and have his best game of the season.
Pick: Buccaneers +1
Cardinals at Cowboys, 6:15 p.m. Monday
What have the Cardinals done to receive so much love in the marketplace? Coming off a straight up loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, this will now be the third consecutive road game the Cards have been favored.
Not only is this the third consecutive road game they have been favored in, but this is also the Cardinals’ third consecutive road game. Having to travel again – after road trips to Carolina and then New York – has to have some impact.
Dallas losing Dak Prescott to that gruesome injury was definitely a bummer, but it won’t be completely devastating for their offensive output. Backup QB Andy Dalton is probably the best backup in the league and he’s surrounded by elite skill players. With the injury to Chandler Jones on the Cardinals’ D-line, I expect Dalton to be able to operate just fine in that offense.
People will point to the Cowboys defense as one of the worst units in the league. I agree with the sentiment and will probably never lay points with Dallas because of that. But we’re getting points here. The Cowboys YPP differential is still 0.7, compared to 0.5 for Arizona.
The Cardinals won’t be able to put up points fast enough to create an insurmountable lead, especially against Dallas’ explosive offense. And maybe in these next couple of weeks, the Cowboys might have a little “Win one for the Gipper” in them as their leader recovers from a compound fracture in his leg.
Pick: Cowboys +1.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.