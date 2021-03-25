So here we are, the Sweet 16.
How about that ride in?
We’ve watched our brackets get eviscerated by the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
The Pac-12 stands tall and "power conferences" like the Big 12 and Big Ten are huddled, shivering in the fetal position.
But what have we actually learned?
Do we really think the Pac-12 is exponentially better than every other conference? Those teams are 9-1 straight up and against the spread, covering by about 13 points per game.
Is the Big Ten actually the worst conference in the country? Only Michigan is left.
Are the blue-blood programs on the decline? The ones that actually made the tournament have been embarrassed.
To be frank, we haven’t actually learned a ton, and the answer to the rest of those questions is “no.”
What’s far more likely is that some of the Pac-12 teams were under-seeded, and some of the Big Ten and Big 12 teams were pitted against teams that they did not match up well against.
The selection committee knows good and well that we, the fans, enjoy seeing upsets. So they give us what we want. Perhaps this is giving them too much credit, but there are too many instances for it to be a coincidence.
How do you explain one of the most turnover-prone teams in the Big 12 (Texas) being matched up against the team which creates the most turnovers in the country (Abeline Christian)?
How do you explain the nation’s leading scorer (Max Abmas of Oral Roberts) going up against one of the Big Ten’s worst defenses?
There are more examples of clashing styles: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas, Liberty vs. Oklahoma State, Creighton vs. UCSB and Ohio vs. Virginia to name a few.
Not all of them go in favor of the underdog, but you get the idea.
Throw in some under-seeded teams, such as Loyola-Chicago, USC and Oregon, squaring off with 1-3 seeds in the second round, and we have absolute chaos.
So how do we apply this knowledge, or lack thereof, to the betting market?
Once we admit and accept that we know very little, we can actually use this to our advantage by betting against line moves which probably stem from overreactions to the first two rounds.
Oregon vs. USC, 7:45 p.m. Sunday
I almost created a change.org petition for Bill Walton to announce this game. I still might, but I digress.
This line opened with USC as a 2.5-point favorite after the Trojans dismantled Kansas. The early money, however, poured in on the Ducks. The line was pick ‘em by Wednesday morning. Since then, there has been a buy-back on USC and the line sits at USC -1.5.
I believe the buy-back on the Trojans is due to the public’s perception that the Big Ten is worthless, and so Oregon’s win against Iowa is being dismissed. But leading up to the game, we heard about Iowa’s improved defense and how Oregon could get buried early because it was coming off a 10-day layoff after its first-round game was canceled.
So are we completely discounting the fact that after 10 days off, the Ducks torched the Hawkeyes for 95 points and held them to 80 points, which was four points below Iowa’s season average?
USC defeated Oregon 72-58 earlier this season after the Ducks had been rolling following a COVID pause. However, this outcome was largely due to the opening minutes when the Trojans jumped out to a 15-0 lead. It was an even game after that.
Similarly, the last time these two teams squared off, Oregon won by nine points in double overtime. The game was completely even except for the final five minutes when the Ducks went on a 12-3 run.
This tells me these two coaches know each other well and when that's the case, I side with the team with a superior coach and backcourt.
In what to me is a coin-flip game, I trust Dana Altman, Chris Duarte, L.J. Figueroa and Will Richardson.
Pick: Oregon ML -108
