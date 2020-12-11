BUTTE – The column has been absent for a couple of weeks. As you can see from my byline, I am now with the Montana Standard and I live in Butte.
Moving, and all the fun that comes with it, ate up all my free time away from the office so the picks had to be on hold.
Heartbreaking , I know (sarcasm).
In any case, I’m settled into the Mining City and I am back to – hopefully – picking out some winners.
Akron at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
It’s not often a one-win team might fall victim to a let-down spot, but we might have that here with Akron. Last week’s 31-3 victory over Bowling Green snapped the Zip’s 21-game losing streak. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that at the beginning of the season, Akron players and coaches looked at the schedule and circled Bowling Green as their possible win. I highly doubt they did the same thing for this game against Buffalo.
Let-down spots are often marred by sloppy tackling and turnovers on offense. Even on a good day the Zips are susceptible to both, which is great for over bettors. I think Buffalo can take care of the over on its own, but if Akron can manage one touchdown, I think we get there easily.
Pick: Over 59
No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy, 1 p.m. Saturday
Speaking of bad spots, this is the sandwich spot of all sandwich spots for Coastal. I’ve been burned fading them a couple times this season, but I’m coming back for more.
The Chanticleers topped then-undefeated BYU, 22-17, last week in what many deemed the game of the year. Next week, Coastal Carolina faces Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game.
Even if there isn’t a hangover from the BYU win and the Chanticleers put a hurt on Troy early in the game, it’s very likely that Coastal will jump at the opportunity to rest its starters as soon as it can during the second half, leaving the back door open for a late cover.
Pick: Troy +13.5
Chiefs at Dolphins, 11 a.m. Sunday
Miami has been a covering machine this season (9-3 ATS), so naturally it has become a trendy underdog against the reigning Super Bowl Champion, which is coming off a disappointing performance in a 22-16 victory over Denver.
However, we have a buy-low, sell-high situation and it’s not the Chiefs we are selling.
Kansas City failed to cover against the lowly Broncos on national television last week despite numerous trips into the red zone, and I think the market has soured on the Chiefs as a result.
So we have a Chiefs offense looking to get right and a Dolphins defense that doesn’t match up well. The Dolphins – who create their success on defense with cover-0 blitzes – allow a 65.5% target share to wide receivers, which is tops in the NFL, according to Yahoo! Sports. This may be a fine strategy against teams like the Chargers, Jets, Bengals, etc. I worry Miami leaving its secondary on islands trying to cover the likes of Tyreke Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.
It also seems like the narrative is that Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa has figured out whatever issues were confusing him during his first few starts. Why? Because he was 26-of-39 passing for 296 yards against the Bengals?
If KC gets out to an early lead and Tagovailoa finds himself in obvious passing situations against a top-tier team, I’ll pay to see him try to mount a comeback.
Pick: Chiefs -7
Vikings at Buccaneers, 11 a.m. Sunday
After a rough couple of games to open the season, Mike Zimmer has the Vikings playing their best football of the season. But let’s take a closer look at their recent stretch of games. A win over Detroit, a win over a Nick Foles-led Chicago, a head-scratching loss to Dallas and two narrow victories over the Panthers, and Jags. This isn’t exactly a murderers’ row.
Minnesota’s secondary remains an issue and now it’s faced with the task of covering Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, who are rested and coming off a bye.
Despite Kirk Cousins having a decent season (3073 passing yards, 26 TDs, 12 INTs) and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson emerging as the top pass catcher from the 2020 draft, the Vikings continue to be a run-first offense. This is a problem against Tampa, which boasts one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. The Bucs allow just 3.3 yards per carry, have allowed only three runs of 20-plus yards all season and have surrendered just 55 first downs via the run. To put that last stat in perspective, the best team in the NFL is the Saints at 48 rushing first downs, and then it’s the Bucs at 55. The next best team after that is the Steelers at 64.
Similar to the Dolphins game, I worry that the score could get away from the underdog early in the game and will force the Vikings into obvious passing situations. When a team must pass, this eliminates play action. If you take play action away from Kirk Cousins, things can get ugly.
Pick: Bucs -6.5
Colts at Raiders, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
We have another buy-low, sell-high situation. Indy is coming off a game it won and covered against Houston and the Raiders almost lost to the Jets.
The Colts are very inflated after their last four games. Four weeks ago they won and covered against Tennessee after the Titans special teams completely melted down. Three weeks ago they won and covered against Green Bay thanks to a fluky fumble in OT after Green Bay blew a double-digit second half lead. After getting whipped by Tennessee two weeks ago, the Colts won and covered against Houston last Sunday and were the beneficiaries of another fluky fumble. The Texans were moving the ball at will and were knocking on the door at the Colts 3-yard line. The broadcast team even suggested the Indy let Houston score so that the offense had time to mount a comeback. A botched snap recovered by the Colts defense ended up sealing the deal.
By taking the Raiders here, we are hoping they simply play better than they did last week. They played one of the worst games of their season and still came out if it with a road win. Let’s see if that can help galvanize them at home in a must-win for Gruden and company.
Pick: Raiders +3
