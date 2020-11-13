HELENA – Thom Yorke and Radiohead said it best.
“Transport, motorways and tramlines. Starting and then stopping. Taking off and landing. The emptiest of feelings.”
Maybe that was a tad melodramatic, but nevertheless.
It’s happened to you before.
You place a bet that you’re excited about and the team you’re backing lays an egg.
After the game someone probably says, “Well, this was an obvious let-down spot!”
To which you respond, “Something that could have been brought to my attention yesterday!”
By no means do I claim to be some sort of expert in the world of sports betting. As I’ve stated in previous columns, this is something I do for fun.
That being said, I feel like I can hold my own identifying and relating to the emotional highs and lows of athletes.
If you played sports in high school or college, you remember what it felt like after a big win. You probably stayed out late that night and the practices which followed were probably pretty relaxed.
Even if you never went out during the season, surely you could notice the difference between practices after a win and practices after a loss.
As much as we’d like to think it’s possible, humans cannot put the same intensity and focus into every single game of the season.
And as bettors, we can capitalize on this.
In my experience, it tends to be easier to identify let-down spots in college football. With football being such an emotional sport and college football being played by mostly 18-24-year-olds, it makes sense. This environment will probably be the most volatile when it comes to certain teams getting up for specific games.
The most common type of let-down spot I look for is a team coming off a big win. But how do we gauge the magnitude of a win for a given program?
I ask myself the following question on Wednesday when I am combing through injury reports and weekend lines: Are the cable talk shows still talking about this team’s win from last weekend? If they are, then that team is probably due for a letdown. I’ll have a pick this week that fits this criterion.
Another question to ask is: Does this game transcend football? And by that I mean, do you hear people talking about the game who don’t usually talk about sports? I’ll have a pick this week that fits this criterion.
Sometimes a let-down spot doesn’t occur after the game of the year. It could happen as a result of how a team’s schedule shakes out.
Take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example. After they beat the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion, they went into Las Vegas and thumped the Raiders, giving Tampa two nice wins against playoff-caliber teams. Their next two games were against the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. Hardly anyone saw the dud coming against New Orleans, but the lethargic effort against the G-men was fairly predictable. Playing a bottom-tier team simply does not command the focus and effort that one would put forth when preparing to face the likes of Aaron Rodgers, for example.
We have a couple of chances to exploit let-down spots this week, and we will have more as the season progresses.
No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Boston College is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games as a home underdog. The Irish are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history after beating then No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double-overtime last week. People are still talking about that game.
This is sort of a double-whammy game, if you will. Not only is it a let-down spot for Notre Dame, but it is the “Red Bandana” game for Boston College. The Eagles will be honoring Welles Crowther, an equities trader and volunteer firefighter who lost his life on 9/11. He is known for saving as many as 18 lives during the September 11 attacks before losing his own. In past Red Bandana games, Boston College has upset USC, Florida State and Miami.
Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, might be playing with a little extra edge against his former team who surrendered 439 yards through the air last week.
Fun fact: The last time Notre Dame defeated a No. 1 team was 1993. The very next week they lost to Boston College.
Pick: Boston College +12.5
Arkansas at No. 6 Florida, 5 p.m. Saturday
Last week, Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling went viral for his comments about hopefully getting all the votes counted before the weekend.
“Our hope would be today, they could slip into tomorrow because, again, everybody’s exhausted,” Sterling said. “It’s Friday, there’s a Georgia game tomorrow, it’s kind of a big one. We’ve got to focus on the really important things in this day sometime, similar to recovering to be prepared to dealing with what is now a vital thing for this country.”
The fact that Sterling mentioned the Florida-Georgia game is hilarious, but it shows that this game transcends just the sport of football. It captivates an entire region of the country. The winners of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” become legends on campus for a week.
It also makes them primed for a letdown.
If the refs don’t completely blow the final possession of the Arkansas-Auburn game and the Razorbacks are 4-2, aren’t they ranked? I say the answer is yes, and I believe this makes them slightly undervalued.
Both teams will be without essential cogs. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19, but the team will have a competent interim in DC Barry Odom.
More importantly, Florida will likely be without star tight end Kyle Pitts, who is commonly referred to as the next Rob Gronkowski. Gators QB Kyle Trask has looked great this year, but not having his security blanket could be disruptive to say the least.
Pick: Arkansas +17
Chargers at Dolphins, 2:05 p.m.
I am once again betting against Tua Tagovailoa and hoping not to get burned.
Although I am betting against Miami’s exciting rookie QB, this is more of a bet on the Chargers.
Los Angeles can exploit the Dolphins’ weaknesses and the Chargers can counter Miami’s strengths.
Defensively, Miami needs to be able to get to the quarterback because their secondary cannot hold coverage for very long. We saw this last week against Arizona when Kyler Murray moved the ball up and down the field. The Dolphins secondary was consistently getting burned or called for pass interference.
Against the Rams, Brian Flores knew that Jared Goff couldn’t handle cover-0 blitzes and the Dolphins dominated. If they go that route against the Chargers, Justin Herbert will feast. LA’s rookie QB is averaging over 10 yards per attempt against the blitz this season.
Offensively, the Dolphins won’t be able to play into the Chargers’ weakness on defense, which is stopping the run. With injuries to Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida, Miami is thin and slow at running back. And it’s not like those guys were setting the world on fire. Tagovailoa will need to be able to excel in the drop-back passing game, something the Chargers defend well as they’ve allowed just 185 yards passing yards per game over their last three games.
Los Angeles will be without Joey Bosa for another game. However, limited at practice this week were offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner. Bulaga left the Raiders game last Sunday after playing only two snaps. Turner hasn't played since Week 2.
The Dolphins have been outgained 913-447 over their past two games. The Miami defense has created five turnovers which have resulted in two TDs. The Dolphins also have a 1-yard TD drive thanks to their defense and a special teams TD. Without even mentioning how unlucky the Chargers have been, I think Miami's recent good fortune has to have run its course.
Pick: Chargers +2
49ers at Saints, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Last season, San Francisco put up 516 yards in a 48-46 victory over New Orleans. Will that happen again this year? No. However, it tells us that Kyle Shanahan knows how to move the ball against the Saints. When savvy coaches like Shanahan have a beat on what you're trying to do, it’s almost impossible to stop them.
After a 34-17 drubbing at the hands of the Packers on national TV, I don’t think we could be buying the Niners any lower. And after putting a 38-3 beatdown on division-rival Tampa Bay on national TV, I don’t think we could be selling the Saints any higher.
Pick: 49ers +9.5
Vikings at Bears, 6:15 p.m. Monday
Welcome to Kirk Cousins’ house of horrors, also known as Soldier Field.
Since Matt Nagy took over the Bears in 2018 he has never lost to the Vikings. It doesn’t matter who plays quarterback or what is at stake. Nagy simply has the Vikings’ number.
Cousins has been especially bad when playing in Chicago. In 2018 during a 25-20 loss to the Monsters of Midway, Cousins threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, and lost a fumble. His two touchdowns came in during the final 4:51 when the game was already well in hand for the Bears.
In 2019, during a 16-6 loss to a Chase Daniel-led Chicago team, Cousins was abysmal again. He threw zero touchdowns and was sacked six times.
Nagy is 10-8 ATS as an underdog and 5-3 ATS as a home underdog. He is also 4-0 straight up and against the number versus the Vikings.
Pick: Bears +3
