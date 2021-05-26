As we saw with the AAF a few years ago: if there are betting lines on something, people will watch. If the gameplay of a sport lends itself especially well to betting and live wagering, the audience will grow. If a league can then offer a better product than what the AAF had (not a high bar), there's some real potential.
Football is far and away the king of all sports betting markets but I predict that in the coming years, golf betting won’t be far behind.
The style of play, easily accessible analytics and lottery-style winnings make golf appealing for any sports bettor.
The slow, methodical pace of golf makes it very easy to live bet if the golfer you bet on at the beginning of the tournament has a bad round. But in that same vein, said golfer who shot a bad round one day could come back and go low the next, vaulting him or herself right back into contention.
Intentionally or not — though I believe it is intentional — the PGA Tour has embraced the sports betting community by offering advanced analytics on their website. They offer stats such as driving distance, driving accuracy, strokes gained: tee to green, strokes gained: approach, etc. Anyone with an internet browser can sift through these numbers and decipher who has an edge in various parts of the game. It’s just up to the bettor to decide which statistical categories are most relevant for each course.
Finally, as we saw at the PGA Championship last weekend, a fan favorite like Phil Mickelson can get home and cash a winning ticket that paid 280-1.
This week’s Charles Schwab Challenge marks one year since I gave out my first golf bet in this column. The game has certainly grown on me since, as my card this week is fairly robust.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is held at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. It is known for its diverse layout, as no two holes feel the same. The rough isn’t deep but can be difficult to read, and the greens are small. It’s not catastrophic if you miss a fairway, or a green in regulation, like it was last weekend at the PGA Championship. It was long known as a ball-strikers’ course, but recently we’ve seen the heavy hitters figure out how to cut the corners of doglegged fairways with their impressive drives. So the leaderboard will also be comprised of golfers with different styles of play.
For my card this week, if I pick someone who isn’t accurate with their drives, they better be able to bomb it down the fairway. I believe strokes gained: approach and strokes gained: around the green will be important given how small the greens are. However, since this tournament will be played in Texas during the summer, I doubt we will see ideal conditions last for the entire tournament. In other words, even the most elite ball strikers will miss greens. Therefore, I think scrambling will also be very important this weekend. Finally, given Daniel Berger’s winning score of 15-under in 2020, I want to see golfers who are capable of going low. In 2020, everyone in the top-10 except for J.T. Poston posted at least one round of 65 or lower.
Top tier
Abraham Ancer (+1800)
Ancer is almost becoming an auto-bet until he wins a tournament, as it feels like he’s right on the cusp almost every Sunday. He’s the 10th-best golfer in the field according to my numbers, but he is elite in three categories which I believe raises his ceiling a great deal. He is the second-most accurate off the tee in the field and on the PGA Tour. His par 4 birdie or better percentage ranks seventh in the field and his scrambling is fifth. I like Ancer as an outright winner and love him to finish top-20.
Patrick Reed (+1900)
Obviously Reed is not the most popular player on the tour, however my numbers indicate he is the second best player in the field in terms of how his game fits the course. He ranks 36th in the field in driving accuracy, ninth in strokes gained: around the green, 32nd in strokes gained: approach and middle of the pack in scrambling. His par 5 birdie or better percentage is fourth in the field and his par 4 birdie or better percentage ranks 16th. Throw in the sixth-highest rate of holes per eagle, and I think Reed is primed for a strong tournament. I have him all over my card.
Middle tier
Joaquin Niemann (+2400)
I don’t like Niemann outright at that price, as he’s not as great around and approaching the greens as I’d like to see. His driving accuracy is middle of the pack, but he can possibly make up for that with his distance. His par 4 birdie or better percentage ranks fifth in the field and his par 5 birdie or better percentage ranks 18th. His ability to go low makes him an appealing top-20 finish.
Brian Harman (+2900)
Approaching the green, he’s serviceable. If he misses a green, that’s no problem as he is fourth in the field in scrambling. His strokes gained: around the green ranks 19th in the field and he is accurate off the tee. His outright number opened at 60-1 and has been hammered down to 29-1. That’s a huge move that cannot be ignored. Harmon is worth a flier.
Charley Hoffman (+3900)
I’m going back to the well with Hoffman, who single-handedly carried the column to a profit last week. Like Niemann, he’s not the most accurate driver but his distance will allow him to cut some corners. This will set up his elite approach game quite nicely. He also ranks ninth in the field in scrambling, should wind become an issue. I have Hoffman all over my card.
Long shots
Chris Kirk (+4900) and Doug Ghim (+9900)
Kirk is solid across the board but doesn’t jump off the page. What does jump off the page however, are his past performances at Colonial. Prior to his tie for 60th in the 2020, he finished tied for 11th in 2018 and secured a victory in 2015.
Ghim hasn’t made a cut at Colonial, but it’s certainly difficult to ignore how well his game fits the course. I definitely don’t want much exposure with him, but a sprinkle on an outright win is in the works.
