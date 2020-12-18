BUTTE — My blossoming affinity for bowl season began as a seed planted at a young age.
In 1996, my dad told me to come with him because we were going to something called the Rose Bowl. Keyshawn Johnson and the University of Southern California Trojans were taking on Northwestern. USC took care of the Wildcats, but I was hooked on these “bowl games” forever.
The following year, I found out there were more bowl games … many more!
Bowl games have given us some of the most iconic moments in sports, whether it be Vince Young rushing into the end zone for the game-winning TD against USC in the national championship, or Byron Leftwich leading Marshall to a 30-point second-half comeback against East Carolina in the GMAC Bowl.
While working at a newspaper in Oregon, the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl became the bar to which we (ironically) measured all sporting events. For those who haven’t witnessed this masterpiece, imagine if Tommy Wiseau’s The Room was a football game.
It was so bad that it was awesome.
A game marred by nine interceptions between Cal and TCU, the Horned Frogs pulled out a 10-7 victory in overtime. It would have been 13-7 if a coach on the TCU sideline didn’t accidentally trip a referee during a would-be pick-6 during Cal’s possession in OT. After the game — which took place in Arizona — we all ordered Cheez-It Bowl merchandise, which arrived in Oregon nearly two months later. Whenever we had a busy day at the office, someone was sure to bring in a box of Cheez-Its.
Through all the chaos, it’s hard to imagine betting on these games. Right?
Wrong.
While that may be the case for some games, there are actually quite a few matchups that create obvious buy — or sell — signs for various teams in the marketplace.
You can usually get to the correct side by asking yourself one question: “Who actually wants to play in this game?”
Sure, teams will say the right things. They’ll claim to be excited for another opportunity to play one more game, but once the game starts it becomes glaringly obvious if one team is genuinely motivated and the other team has checked out.
Here’s a few things I like to look for.
Head coach’s record in bowl games
Some coaches treat bowl games as an exhibition. Some coaches might see the trip as a nice, team-building vacation. But some coaches want to win. If you find a coach with an excellent bowl record, whose team is priced as an underdog or short favorite, that’s an obvious sign that you need to bet on that team.
Buzzwords or phrases
Sometimes, especially with new head coaches, they won’t have a record in bowl games because they haven’t coached in any of them yet.
If that’s the case, try looking for local newspaper articles about the team and see what the local beat writers are saying. Look for phrases like, “rebuilding the culture,” or “putting (insert school name) on the map.”
Those cheesy phrases tell me, as a bettor, the coach thinks that winning this game is of the utmost importance. Rarely do you find two max-motivated coaches or teams like this paired off against each other in the lower-tier bowl games.
Opt outs
In most years, this is straight forward. Sometimes you’ll read about star players from certain teams opting out because they don’t want to risk injury before the NFL draft.
His team mates will tell reporters they respect the decision. But, do they?
Football, at its core, is a group of guys putting their bodies on the line and making sacrifices for the greater good of the team. If one of your leaders you’ve gone to battle with all season suddenly says, “I’m done,” does that really not affect your psyche?
This bowl season, as we know, takes place in the midst of a pandemic. So we will likely see players opt out and cite COVID-19. My guess is that teammates would be more understanding of that, but like most games with COVID-related issues, I generally want to stay away unless I can definitively say one side has a clear advantage.
---
There are more tricks and tips out there, but these should help lay the ground work for a decent number of games. Now, onto this week’s picks.
Bills at Broncos, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
When Denver fell 31-3 to the Saints after losing its entire QB room to contact tracing, I think the final score warped the public’s view on the Broncos. Before that game they soundly beat the Dolphins. A week after the Saints game, Denver went toe-to-toe with Kansas City. Last week they won on the road as three-point dogs.
This is a team that’s showing clear signs of improvement and hosting a Bills team primed for a letdown. Coming off a pair of huge primetime wins over the Niners and Steelers, I think it’s likely we see a little regression as Josh Allen and company travel to Mile High on a short week.
Pick: Broncos +6
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. Saturday
I think Cincinnati is overrated for a couple reasons. First, the buzz around the Bearcats is that if they win this game, they’ll secure a spot in a major bowl game. So the public is going to be all over that storyline. Second, both of these teams have been off for two weeks or more. Cincinnati has had COVID-19 issues and been forced to pause activities more than once. Tulsa has been able to get work in this entire time. If Tulsa can jump out to a lead while Cinci regains its sea legs, the Golden Hurricane has a credible-enough defense to close out a win, or at the very least get us a cover.
Pick: Tulsa +14
Panthers at Packers, 6:15 p.m. Saturday
The last time Carolina went two consecutive games without covering was Weeks 1 and 2. Since then they are 7-4 ATS. Following a loss, the Panthers are covering spreads by an average of 7.5 points per game! So we love Carolina coming off an ATS and straight up loss last week.
Yes, I do worry about the Packers being motivated to secure the top seed in the NFC. However, even if the Panthers cover the spread by seven points, Green Bay still wins and everybody’s happy.
Pick: Panthers +8
Seahawks at Football Team, 11 a.m. Sunday
Russell Wilson isn’t putting up the gaudy numbers he was at the beginning of the season, but the Seahawks will be able to move the ball enough to make it difficult for Dwayne Haskins to keep pace without turning the ball over for Washington.
Since 2017, Wilson is 55.2% ATS on the road. That includes a 2-4 stretch against the number on the road this season, so I expect to see him gravitate back to where he’s been in recent years.
The Football Team’s defense is for real. Their offense is not. With Alex Smith out this week and Haskins in, that statement is even truer.
You can give Seattle’s defense a lot of problems if you can pass the ball effectively. Washington cannot do that. With Antonio Gibson doubtful to play, it probably won't be able to run very well, either.
Pick: Seahawks -6
New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 1 p.m. Wednesday
Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz is 8-3 in his career in bowl games, including an outright win over Miami as a 10-point underdog last year. He will have is squad ready to play. The Bulldogs have only had one player opt out this season, and that was back in October.
Another thing you’ll notice with bowl games is the books take a long time to adjust to injuries. This game opened with Georgia Southern as a four-point favorite. On Friday, news broke that QB Justin Tomlin had ankle surgery and will miss the game. The line remains the same.
I do have concerns about Tech playing with a backup QB after losing starter Luke Anthony to a leg injury during a 52-10 blowout loss against TCU. But the Bulldogs have played with a rotating quarterback system for most of the season, and backup QB Aaron Allen was competent when he played.
Pick: Louisiana Tech +4 and 0.5 units on ML +145
