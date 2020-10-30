HELENA – The return of the Big Ten and Mountain West conferences last weekend gave us everything we wanted.
We had more football to watch and more storylines to follow.
On the betting front, we have more action and more opportunities.
But the additional games also brought us some horrendous beats.
Unless you were on the winning side, of course, in which case there was never a doubt.
A bad beat is when you lose a bet during the last minute or two of the game, on a play resulting in a score that does not affect the outcome of said game.
There are some bad beats that teach us nothing, for example, when a team is trailing and they turn the ball over during the last-second lateral play, giving the favorite a defensive score as time expires to cover the spread.
There are some bad beats, however, than can teach us something. On Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” segment on ESPN, I saw three instances that all had the same thing in common.
Team A was routing Team B and the total score seemed like it was going under the projected total. But, for some reason, Team A had the ball with under a minute to play and they were still running their offense with a sense of urgency, which led to a touchdown or field goal and the point total going over.
“If I could do that again I would have taken a knee. I feel bad about that,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day about his second-string QB diving into the end zone with 23 seconds left in the game and 15 seconds left on the play clock, pushing the total to 69 (projected total was 68).
I’m not buying the apology, coach.
For under bettors, instead of chalking up the loss to unlucky variance, there is something to be learned here.
Ask yourself, why was Team A still running offense? Why didn’t they just line up in victory formation and take a knee?
The Big Ten and Mountain West are playing significantly delayed and shortened seasons. Football is a sport that values game reps, something that you cannot replicate during practice. So it’s likely that these teams are going to want to get their money’s worth. Also, for teams with postseason aspirations, style points are going to matter during a short season. I think fewer coaches are going to be hesitant of running up the score.
While this a unique season, and this info likely won’t apply to next season, we do have another opportunity to use this knowledge.
The MAC and Pac-12 are set to begin their seasons in the coming weeks. I’m not suggesting you blindly bet overs, although if you did that last weekend for the Big Ten you went 5-2, but I think for conferences starting their seasons you have to look at the over, or pass.
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
While the Buckeyes were 4-1 ATS as a road favorite last year during Day’s first year as head coach, I’m going with James Franklin and the Nittany Lions here. Franklin and Penn State are 7-1 ATS with three outright wins over the past eight games as an underdog.
Without fans, this won’t have the same atmosphere as a whiteout game, but I believe it will have a similar sense of urgency.
The Nittany Lions had final-four aspirations this season. After last week’s loss to Indiana, a game that saw everything go wrong for Penn State, it is now assumed those CFB playoff hopes are toast.
This will be a kitchen-sink game for the Nittany Lions, which could shock Ohio State early on. This is not to say that the Buckeyes will be surprised, but more so that it will be a substantial level up from what they saw last week as they cruised by Nebraska.
Speaking of that game against Nebraska, I noticed a few red flags on the Ohio State side. That offensive line had a lot of trouble, whether it was run blocking or containing the Huskers pass rush. Things are going to become a lot more miserable Saturday if the Buckeyes don’t shore up that line.
If Buckeyes WR Chris Olave, who missed several practices this week, is less than 100% with a head injury, that’s a problem. If quarterback Justin Fields is going to be flushed from the pocket by an elite Penn State pass rush, having his favorite target at less than 100% doesn’t bode well for that offense.
A lot has to go right in order to cover a double-digit spread against a desperate team. With a D-line like Penn State’s that can create so much chaos at the line of scrimmage, I like the Nittany Lions to keep it close.
Pick: Penn State +11.5
Raiders at Browns, 11 a.m. Sunday
Be careful betting games around the Great Lakes this weekend. It’s going to be cold and windy. Most NFL quarterbacks, based on my eye test, seem relatively comfortable playing and throwing with a little bit of precipitation, whether that is rain or snow. Across the board, however, wind really gives passing offenses fits.
The Raiders are coming off a 45-20 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s a deceiving final score. Yes, the Bucs are very good and deserved to win and cover, but that was a four-point game in the fourth quarter. Vegas – already playing with a patchwork offensive line that hadn’t practiced all week – lost two O-linemen during that final frame. Gabe Jackson was ejected and Sam Young left with a knee injury. The Raiders cratered after that happened and the Bucs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
This handicap is based on narrative. The Vegas O-line was embarrassed last week and being able to actually practice this week will obviously help. The second part of the narrative is the dearth in the running game that feature back Josh Jacobs and coach Jon Gruden want to correct.
“I was embarrassed. It was very embarrassing for me,” Jacobs said to the Associated Press on Wednesday about his performance last weekend. “I went and looked at film. I went and watched practice. I watched previous games. I was trying to see where I could improve my game, what I could bring to this team to try to get the guys motivated to be where we want to be.”
“The one thing we’re lacking right now is one long run,” Gruden said to the AP. “We need a breakout run, we need a big run. We hadn’t had that yet, but we’re making positive yards, we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a lot of good things. I think we’re better offensively than we were last year, but we’d like to get Trent Brown and Incognito back to help us out.”
What better spot to get the running game right than on a windy, sloppy day in Cleveland where passing the ball will be difficult?
The Browns defense, which has been gashed by the ground game in both losses this season, could be in for a tough afternoon.
Pick: Raiders +3
Prop: Josh Jacobs 70+ rushing yards (will be updated when props are released on Sports Bet Montana)
Chargers at Broncos, 2:05 p.m. Sunday
Los Angeles rookie QB Justin Herbert has been delightful to watch and he’s been a covering machine, going 4-1 ATS in his five starts. This could be a matchup nightmare as he travels to Denver on Sunday.
According to Pro Football Focus, the strength of the Broncos defense is the pass rush and safeties. In other words, Bradley Chubb and company will be making things very uncomfortable for Herbert and when the Chargers QB does have time to survey the field, Denver’s backend eliminates big plays.
If Vic Fangio’s defense can disrupt the Chargers offense and force them into short, quick drives, the Broncos offense can wear down the LA defense. Now that Philip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are both healthy, that ground game can really wear down a defense as long as Gordon doesn’t put the ball on the ground.
The look-ahead line for this game posted last week was Chargers -1. What has changed, other than the last two games these teams played? Yes, Denver was smoked by the Chiefs, but a KC kickoff return and pick-6 early on completely dismantled the Broncos game plan. In my opinion, the Chargers were lucky to cover against the Jags.
So we have an overreaction to one team getting steamrolled and another team with a fortunate cover, creating value on the home dog.
Pick: Broncos +3
49ers at Seahawks, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
The 49ers are putting together an impressive stretch of games considering the injuries they’ve endured throughout this season. However, those injuries severely limit their path to victory.
In order for the Niners to be successful, their offense needs to dominate the time of possession to keep that banged-up defense off the field. In all of San Francisco’s wins this season, the offense has had the ball for at least 32 minutes. In three of those four victories, the offense has had the ball for over 37 minutes. Finally, the 49ers do not have a come-from-behind victory.
San Fran needs to be able to run the ball and control the clock, and Sunday it will be without Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Debo Samuel. To make things more difficult, the strength of Seattle’s below-average defense is stopping the run. The Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game at 110.5.
If Seattle starts fast, which they often do with a +14 point differential in the first quarter, I don’t trust Jimmy Garoppolo enough to keep the 49ers in the game when the passing game has to carry the offense.
I don’t need to explain to you that Russell Wilson gives Seattle a chance no matter what the situation or score. I’ll take a hungry Seahawks team coming off a loss.
Pick: Seahawks -3
