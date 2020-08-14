HELENA – If, while watching a game downtown with some friends, you’ve tried your hand at betting a side using a Sports Bet Montana terminal, you’ve probably had a good experience. If you won, maybe a great experience.
If you take betting even a little bit more seriously than just a way to pass the time, Sports Bet Montana has probably fallen short of expectations.
I consider betting a hobby. I don’t bet a lot of money, but I do think of it as a game. It’s me versus the book, and I want to win.
Bettors should always be looking for an edge. If there is no edge, then a bet cannot have any expected value.
Unfortunately, wherever there is value on Sports Bet Montana, Intralot has probably limited or completely eliminated its exposure.
Sports Bet Montana is a product of the Montana Lottery, but the sports book itself is a product of the company Intralot.
The point spreads are juiced to -118, instead of the traditional -110. The moneylines are inflated at least 20 cents to the less-favorable side of the competitive market price.
But how can they do this?
Well, there is no competitive market. The market, for Montanans, begins and ends with Intralot.
On Wednesday, DraftKings announced that it will be opening four retail sports books within hotels across New Hampshire.
And my imagination ran wild.
“What if they came to Montana? I know that internet gambling – DraftKings’ traditional method of gaming – is illegal, but these are retail locations,” I thought to myself. “They could partner with the Montana Lottery, just as DraftKings did with the New Hampshire Lottery, and we could have two books competing with each other.”
Spoiler alert: this isn’t happening.
Montana law mandates that all gambling within the state must be confined to games provided by the Montana Lottery.
“Obviously whatever is being done in New Hampshire is legal in New Hampshire,” said Montana Lottery communications coordinator Jennifer McKee. “The law that passed in Montana defined sports betting as a lottery product.”
In other words, all sports bets must come from a book that is provided by the Montana Lottery. A third party cannot legally come in, partner with the lottery and then offer their product.
Until that law is changed, we’re stuck with what we have.
I don’t believe it’s asking too much for Intralot to make its book feel like real sports betting.
If we can’t have point spreads priced at -110, at least give us two sides for bets that aren’t futures.
For example, with player props, traditionally bettors have had the choice to bet over or under a projected stat line. With Sports Bet Montana, we can only bet over.
I’m not going to list every gripe I have. If you feel like skimming my Twitter, I’ve probably complained about certain things ad nauseam.
The worst part about it is that we aren't being exploited due to our ignorance. Bettors are being exploited simply because we only have one option.
So here’s to hoping. Remember to keep sports betting fun, because the deck is really stacked against us.
And we’re probably stuck with this deck forever.
Sigh.
Pick: Sean O’Malley to defeat Marlon Vera by KO, +135 (wager 1 unit to win 135)
As I’ve learned from Pregame.com’s R.J. Bell over the years, sometimes the best way to read the market is pluck out a flawed handicap that’s being touted by an old school handicapper. Those handicaps are often shared and expressed by a lot bettors in Las Vegas who have been slow to evolve with the industry. Essentially, they’ve stuck to the same techniques for decades, the books know this and they are able to profit because of this echo chamber that these quasi-sharps have created.
Let’s take a gander at what Lou Finocchiaro had to say about this fight.
“O’Malley has really improved in each of his fights,” he said on ESPN’s Behind the Bets podcast. “His length and reach, his outstanding footwork and his ability to move his head to fluidly evade strikes is savant-like. In his four UFC fights, he’s really looked good.
“However, in my estimation, the competition that he’s had has been completely measured by their camp. And it’s nowhere near the level of competition that his opponent, Marlon Vera, has faced.”
Finocchiaro goes on to say how he believe Vera will win the fight.
So, let me get this straight. O’Malley’s opponents have been completely measured by his camp? If that’s the case, wouldn’t that probably have been true in 2019 when O’Malley was scheduled to fight Vera at UFC 239 (prior to his suspension)?
And you’re telling me O’Malley – a savant (Finocchiaro's words) – has improved in all of his UFC fights?
So if his opponents are indeed measured, logic would indicate that O’Malley’s camp and the UFC thought that Vera was a beatable opponent in 2019. And if O’Malley has only improved since then, why does Vera have such a good shot all of a sudden?
I believe this was a winnable fight for the Helena native in 2019, and I think that’s even truer today.
Pick: NBA Aug. 15; Grizzlies +5.5, -114 (wager 1.14 units to win 1)
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are absolutely electric. Since losing to the Clippers and being mocked on social media by Paul George and Patrick Beverley, Lillard scored 51 points, 61 points and 42 points, carrying his team into the playoffs.
Seldom talked about, however, is the Blazers’ defense during that stretch or for this entire season for that matter. Long story, short: it's terrible. During that impressive three-game stretch, Portland is 1-2 against the spread and covering the hook against Philadelphia last Sunday was lucky.
Memphis is coming off a fairly relaxed victory against Milwaukee’s bench in its last game. The Blazers have had three high-pressure, down-to-the-wire games in a row. Considering their second-best player, C.J. McCollum is playing through a broken back, I’m not sure how many more of these efforts the Trail Blazers can put out in a row. They’ve already shown they cannot cover spreads of more than a possession, so I don’t expect that to change here.
Pick: Seattle Storm to win the WNBA championship, +195 (wager 1 unit to win 1.95)
This is one of the more significant line moves you’ll see this early in the season in a futures market. It opened at +460 and money has poured in on the Storm.
Their star player, Breanna Stewart, is unstoppable. In 2018 she was named WNBA MVP and led the Storm to a championship. In 2019 she tore her Achilles tendon.
So basically we are betting on whether or not Stewart can stay healthy.
The extended offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave her ample time to recover, and the abbreviated season gives her less of an opportunity to aggravate the injury before the playoffs.
Generally I don't like betting these types of futures bets, but we cannot ignore a line move of this significance.
