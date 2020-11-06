HELENA – After what has been a stressful week for many, we are rewarded with another weekend of wall-to-wall football.
On Wednesday we saw the return of the MAC. On Saturday the Pac-12 begins its shortened season.
Yes, I realize that the future of our country hangs in the balance. I am not trying to be casual about this notion.
But since Nevada is allowed to take its sweet time counting ballots, I think it'll be alright if we take a little breather from the 24-hour news cycle.
A viral tweet also surfaced Wednesday night which read, “Post a statement that reunites America.”
So I’ll give it my best shot: The column is 9-3 over the past three weeks and I have seven more picks to break down.
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State, 7:45 p.m. Friday
Doesn’t it feel like we see this end poorly for teams like BYU all the time?
Tell me if this sounds familiar. A non-power 5 team has a wonderful season and they start getting the national attention they deserve. Eventually, the national analysts are saying, “You know who deserves to be in the College Football Playoff? This team.”
And then they lose a random Friday night game during the month of November or December.
But why? Why does it fall apart so often? Remember, these are college kids and this is A LOT of pressure. They probably expected to have a successful season but they weren’t ready for national hype, and as that hype gets louder the target on their backs grows larger. Each game becomes their opponents’ Super Bowl.
Enter BYU. If the Cougars can go into Boise on Friday night and come away with a win they will go undefeated on the season with their remaining opponents being North Alabama and San Diego State.
The only time since 2005 the Broncos were underdogs on the blue turf was in 2018 hosting Fresno State. They were catching two points and won the game outright.
I think there’s more than a good chance we see Boise play spoiler.
Pick: Boise State +3.5
Michigan State at Iowa, 10 a.m. Saturday
Iowa could easily be 2-0 if a couple bounces go its way during a couple close losses to open the season. This was expected to be another down year for Sparty, and they’re coming off the game of their lives last weekend where they stunned Michigan at the Big House.
To summarize, we have an Iowa team trying to get right hosting a Michigan State team that already won the only game it cares about in 2020.
Pick: Iowa -6.5
Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Bearcats are coming off two of the biggest wins in program history. They smoked SMU two weeks ago and steamrolled Memphis last weekend, which vaulted Cinci up to No. 6 in the nation.
And now, similar to BYU, we’re hearing the, “This team belongs in the playoffs” hype.
Houston has been inconsistent this year, but they do have playmakers on the outside that cannot be taken lightly. I think the Cougars can take advantage of this let-down spot for Cincinnati.
Pick: Houston +13.5
New Mexico at Hawaii, 9 p.m. Saturday
It’s the first “last chance” game of the year, so why not?
The market was all over Hawaii last weekend and those bettors got burned as the Rainbow Warriors laid an egg against Wyoming.
Thus, I think the market has likely soured on Hawaii, making this the perfect time to hop back on.
Pick: Hawaii -15.5
Ravens at Colts, 11 a.m. Sunday
I’ve heard the same handicap all week long on sports betting podcasts. Whenever an echo chamber forms, I like to be on the other side.
The case for the Colts is as follows: Indy has the best run defense in the NFL, so they will be able to shut down the Ravens because if Lamar Jackson and the offense cannot run, they struggle in the drop-back passing game.
Last week, before Baltimore played Pittsburgh, the Steelers had the best run defense in the NFL. Do you know why they don’t anymore? The Ravens rushed for 265 yards against them. Therefore, I think just because a team stops the run against the rest of the NFL, that doesn't necessarily translate into success against Baltimore's sophisticated running attack. The Ravens outgained the Steelers by 236 yards and if Jackson doesn’t turn the ball over four times, Baltimore wins that game.
Let's say the Colts actually do shut down the run. I still think Jackson will be able to pass. The times he struggles most is against the blitz, and the Colts have the lowest blitzing percentage in the NFL.
Speaking of the blitz, the Ravens defense blitzes more than any other team. They’re going to force Colts QB Philip Rivers to play especially fast and as we’ve seen this season, Rivers has been suspect at best while under pressure. At his worst, he’s been incompetent.
Pick: Ravens +1
Panthers at Chiefs, 11 a.m. Sunday
I am once again telling you that the Chiefs are inflated. I get that they’ve won their last two games by 20-plus points each, but those are a tad misleading. KC blew out the Broncos thanks largely in part to a kickoff return TD and a pick-6 early in the game that took Denver out of its game plan immediately. As for the Jets, I will rarely tell you that an NFL team gave up but that’s exactly what they did last week. New York was driving for the cover during the fourth quarter and instead of putting one last drive together to try to figure out something offensively, it decided to hand the ball off three straight times and call it a day. This is something that will not happen under Matt Rhule’s watch in Carolina.
The last time we saw the Panthers, they were just a little bit off during a Thursday night loss to the Falcons. But they’ve had extra time to prepare and they’ll have star running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup. With the ability to deploy both McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs’ occasionally lethargic run defense, I think the Panthers will be able to sustain enough drives to keep this one inside the number.
Another thing to keep in mind, Chiefs coach Andy Reid deeply admires Rhule.
"'He’s just so smart,” Reid said of the first-year Panthers coach. “He knows both sides of the ball. He can coach anything. I’m just telling you, he’s a star down the road.'”
This leads me to believe that if Reid and the Chiefs have a chance to run up the score, they might err on the side of conservation and run clock instead. I doubt Reid wants to embarrass someone he thinks so highly of.
Pick: Panthers +10.5
Dolphins at Cardinals, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
I’ve expressed this believe before: Tua Tagovailoa is over-valued in the market. People loved watching him at the University of Alabama and I think the assumption is that his success in college will surely carry over to the NFL.
Tagovailoa won his first start last week by a final score of 28-17 over the Los Angeles Rams. If we dig deeper into the box score, Miami’s offensive scoring drives spanned 33 yards and 1 yard. The Dolphins benefitted from two return TDs and a fumble returned to the 1-yard-line. If the Rams never turned the ball over, Tagovailoa could possibly have been shut out.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores already had a blueprint for shutting down Jared Goff and the Rams, as he showed us in Super Bowl LIII when he was the defensive coordinator with the Patriots.
Something Flores has struggled with, both with the Patriots and now with the Dolphins, is stopping mobile quarterbacks that can make plays outside the pocket. Miami’s three losses this season are against Cam Newton’s Patriots, Josh Allen’s Bills and Russell Wilsons Seahawks.
I expect more of the same with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. The look-ahead line in this game was Cardinals -6. Therefore, we know the books decided to upgrade Miami 1.5 points after last week’s win. That is too much.
Pick: Cardinals -4.5
