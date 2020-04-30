HELENA – The chaotic 2020 NFL Drafted marred by glitches and faulty internet connections never unfolded. Instead the most viral moments included Roger Goodell’s wardrobe change, CeeDee Lamb’s cell phone grab and Bill Belichick’s new best friend, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Nike.
The draft was so unsurprising, many media personalities summed it up with one word: chalk.
The Bengals shocked no one by selecting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. At -10000, a $100 wager won bettors $1. If you had Xavier McKinney to be the first safety drafted at -286, you had to wait until Day 2 but you did ultimately cash. McKinney’s draft position was projected at 24.5, so the over at -111 was a winner.
Bettors who wagered $833 on Chase Young to be drafted by the Washington Redskins were winners of $100 (-833). Anyone who brought $3,333 to the window and bet Jeffrey Okudah would be the first cornerback drafted also won $100 (-3333).
One of the draft’s biggest mysteries, Tua Tagovailoa, ended up being chalk as well. Miami was the -111 favorite to draft him, which it did. He was also a -147 favorite to be the second QB off the board. He was.
Other huge favorites who won were: Isaiah Simmons as the first drafted linebacker (-5000) and Cole Kmet as the first drafted tight end (-333).
Yes, there was plenty of chalk, but there was also some great value on the board.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back drafted. I was completely blindsided by this pick, but I shouldn’t have been. His opening odds of +2200 (wagering $1 wins $22) came crashing down to +400. This type of line move is often based on inside information and I simply did not notice it.
The most recent mock drafts released just before the night of April 23 projected the Kansas City Chiefs to draft the first running back. As we saw throughout the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, head coach Andy Reid loves his running backs catching passes out of the backfield, especially in critical situations. Edwards-Helaire led all backs on the board in receptions with 55.
The Oakland Raiders made Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III the first receiver selected at +300, even though it was believed that Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb were the consensus No. 1 and 2 receivers.
Was this pick a tribute to the late Al Davis? Maybe, but here’s what we know. Just prior to the start of the draft, news surfaced about Jeudy possibly dealing with arthritis in his knee. We also know that Big-12 receivers, like Lamb, underperform in the NFL. There is currently one active wide receiver in the NFL who played at a Big-12 school and has made at least one Pro Bowl, Tyler Lockett. And at this point, who isn’t looking for the next Tyreke Hill? As the fastest receiver on the board, Ruggs has a shot at being that type of player.
Finally, Andrew Thomas (+500) was the first drafted offensive lineman. Immediately after Thomas was drafted, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. described him as the “safe pick” out of the available offensive linemen. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I know anything about offensive linemen, but if the “safe” option is priced at 5-1 odds, I am once again kicking myself for missing that opportunity.
Pick: Broncos season win total over 7.5, -118 (1.18 units to win 1 unit). Steelers to make playoffs -125 (1.25 units to win 1)
The handicaps are similar. In 2019 Pittsburgh and Denver ranked 27th and 28th in the NFL in points per game (18.1 and 17.6), respectively. Even if no improvements are made in 2020, both teams have defenses that can carry them close to the finish line, which we saw last season. If it wasn’t for what many believe to be a horrible roughing the passer call on the Broncos during the closing seconds Week 2 hosting the Bears, Vic Fangio’s squad finishes 8-8. And that wasn’t their only horrific last-second loss of the season. Then we had a Duck Hodges-led Pittsburgh team that was actually still mathematically alive for a playoff spot entering Week 17.
It’s difficult to imagine the Broncos finishing worse than 5-2 at home. They have such an advantage playing at altitude, especially early in the season. Averaging just 5 yards per play (26th in the NFL), the Denver offense struggled to produce chunk plays. Without chunk plays, it’s extremely difficult for a first-year QB like Drew Lock to sustain drives. With almost a full season of snaps under his belt, in 2020 Lock will now have Jerry Jeudy and speedster K.J. Hamler to look for downfield after the Broncos completed a very offense-centric draft last week.
Ben Roethlisberger returning from Tommy John surgery will provide stability to the Steelers offense. In turn, we could see the already-elite Pittsburgh defense improve. In 2019, the Steelers offense went 3-and-out on 23.6% of their drives (24th in the NFL) and if they can improve on that at all, the defense will actually have time to catch its breath.
We don’t need these teams to be great. We just need them to be slightly better than last season.
