In sports, part of building a winning culture is figuring out why you lose. If you don’t reflect on what went wrong, you’ll continue to lose.
Sports betting is no different. In a world where a 55% win rate is prolific, it’s especially important to reflect on losses.
While looking back at losing tickets I often ask myself, “Would you make this bet again?”
Obviously, in hindsight, I already know the outcome. However, not all losing bets are bad bets. If you believe that you had a good read on the game and lost due to variance or back luck, it’s important that you don’t shy away from that same handicapping approach in the future.
With a 2-4 record on official picks for the column, this week I am going to take a look at each loss and try to figure out what went wrong.
Cory Sandhagen to defeat Aljamain Sterling, -118
The basis for my handicap was that, “(Trevor) Wittman-trained fighters are doing something that the oddsmakers, as well as the rest of the UFC, haven’t caught up to yet.”
Aljamain Sterling was able to get Cory Sandhagen to the mat within the first minute of the fight, and forced Sandhagen to tap out soon after. It was demoralizing to watch for Sandhagen backers.
If we were somehow able to run a simulation of that fight 100 times, how often is Sterling able to get Sandhagen to the mat with his first take-down attempt? I’m still betting not more than 40 times.
Would I make this bet again? Yes.
Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson to win The Match, +175
Even though Tiger Woods was playing on his home course, I believed he and Peyton Manning would struggle with 18 holes after the lack of activity during the pandemic, considering their history of back and neck surgeries.
Woods and Manning pulled out a W, but they faded on the back 9 after dominating the front 9, nearly surrendering a 3-stroke lead. Mickelson and Brady had three puts to tie things up and just missed. If Lefty and TB12 had forced a playoff, the broadcast team pointed out that they liked their chances because of Mickelson’s wedge game.
I maintain that this line should have been pick ‘em. Nothing I saw changed my mind.
Would I make this bet again? Yes.
First running back drafted – D’Andre Swift, -250
Boy, oh boy, was I blind on this recommendation. This was part of a column titled “Following the money – inside information vs. chasing steam.”
During this column I explained how line moves can often be an indication of inside knowledge, specifically for information-based bets. Leading up to the NFL Draft, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s odds to be the first running back selected plummeted from +2200 to +400. It was as if Edwards-Helaire was the inspiration for my column.
Somehow I completely missed this and recommended D’Andre Swift because he was a dual threat — someone who could both catch and rush the ball — out of the backfield. While this notion was and is true, the same can be said about Edwards-Helaire.
Would I make this bet again? No.
Second QB drafted – Justin Hertbert, +250, or Jordan Love, +1200
I made this bet after recommending a bet on Tua Tagovailoa’s draft position to be over 3.5. I still believe there was a time when the Dolphins weren’t sold on Tagovailoa’s health. However, the gap between Herbert and Tagovailoa was so great, that even an arm-chair scout like myself could see the difference. It should have occurred to me that even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami was going to do whatever it took to get a doctor to evaluate Tagovailoa’s hip, which is exactly what happened just before the draft.
I had a good bet with Tua’s draft position, and I should have left it at that.
Would I make this bet again? No.
Pick: Charles Schwab Challenge – Bryson Dechambeau to finish in the top 20, +115 (1 unit to win 1.15)
With the layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic I am tossing aside metrics like ball striking and percentage of greens hit in regulation. This bet is assuming all golfers will be rusty and will be widely inconsistent. Without time on the course, the excellent ball strikers in the field won’t have had enough practice to separate from the pack.
So I’m looking for someone who can bomb the ball off the tee and maintain a respectable short game throughout the weekend. Bryson Dechambeau fits the criteria and has an excellent price.
The golf scientist ranks atop the PGA Tour in average driving distance at 321.3 yards. Once on the green he averages 1.746 puts (tied for 46). For reference, Patrick Reed is No. 1, averaging 1.681 puts.
