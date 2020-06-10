Pending wagers

Odds are according to sportsbetmontana.com at the time pick was originally published at 406mtsports.com

Overall record: 2-4 (down 3.68 units)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Bryson Dechambeau to finish in the top 20, +115 (1 unit to win 1.15)

Week 1: Chiefs vs. Texans U55.5, -125 (1.25 units to win 1)

Week 1: Broncos -1.5, -118 (1.18 units to win 1)

Broncos over 7.5 wins, -118 (1.18 units to win 1)

Panthers under 5.5 wins, -118 (1.18 units to win 1)

Steelers to make playoffs, -125 (1.25 units to win 1)