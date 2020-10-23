HELENA – Since its launch in early March, Sports Bet Montana received its share of user complaints.
And for the most part, there have been noticeable improvements.
Users have been able to withdraw winnings from their accounts on the app, something that had been a hassle until about a month ago.
Probably the most common complaint was: why is the juice so high? Point spreads and totals have historically been priced at -110, yet during the early days of Sports Bet Montana, those numbers asked you to lay -125.
“For the Vegas oddsmakers, that book is very mature,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee during an April interview with the Independent Record. “There’s a lot of experience that goes into the decisions that the oddsmakers make. This book only got a couple of days of ground under itself. Our expectation is, like any other sportsbook, is to evolve as there’s more experience. Things don’t stay the way they started.”
And we have seen prices drop. With a few exceptions, most point spreads and totals hover around -118. Maybe there is still hope to see -110 one day.
The silver lining, of course, is that some of our losses – as bettors – are given back to local businesses. So far, Sports Bet Montana has a handle of roughly $8.98M. They’ve paid out $7.83M and retailers have seen an estimated $492K in commissions.
The IR and 406mtsports.com caught up with McKee this week for an update on what we can look forward to in the near future.
IR: A popular way to bet football is with advantage teasers. Is there any possibility of teasers being added to Sports Bet Montana during this football season or the next?
JM: We are planning on doing some teasers for the next football season, for sure.
IR: With the schedule change and the FCS moving to spring, will there still be odds for those games so that we can bet the Griz and Cats?
JM: Absolutely. I mean, that's what Montanans are really passionate about. That is absolutely our plan. And if the games are available and they're in the feed, then they will absolutely be offered. That's what we're planning on.
IR: I noticed flat numbers are offered now, and before it was only half numbers. Why the change, and why was it only half numbers at first?
JM: So this was all as we understand the behavior of our betters. That informed the decision to start with the half numbers and it also informed the decision to go to halves and full integers. And that's just as the bookmakers got a little bit more experienced with Montana betters, that's the change that grew out of that.
No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Pitt has covered four of the last five times it has faced a ranked Notre Dame team. They won two of those games outright. The Panthers are 4-1 ATS under Pat Narduzzi against top-5 opponents. You might tell me that doesn’t matter because of constant roster turnover in college football. But, I say it does matter.
These numbers tell me that the intimidation factor of playing a team like Notre Dame does not exist for Pitt.
Let me ask you this. If the Fighting Irish didn’t have a “3” next to their logo, would you consider them the No. 3 team in the country? I do not.
What that number does create, however, is a giant bullseye on their back. Now we have a floundering Panthers team in dire need of a victory getting amped up and focused on playing a top-3 team in the country. We also have a Notre Dame team, laying 10 points, that is being priced in the market as if it were a top-3 team in the country.
Stop me if you’ve heard me say this before, but I’ll take a desperate home team to be able to hang in this one with a chance to win it.
Pick: Pitt +10
Steelers at Titans, 11 a.m. Sunday
I love betting on Mike Tomlin when he’s got an axe to grind, and boy, does he have an axe to grind here.
First of all, the Steelers opened as a favorite and the Titans have received a ton of love in the market which has made Pittsburgh an underdog. Tomlin is 63.2% ATS as an underdog.
Second, Tennessee has been a bit of a nuisance to the Steelers. This is a rescheduled game from earlier this season. Tennessee had a COVID-19 outbreak and the game was postponed. This caused Pittsburgh to have to take their bye week right then and there, something they hadn’t planned for. On top of that, the Titans were incredibly unapologetic about the situation.
So we’ve got an extra-motivated underdog in Pittsburgh, playing a fairly one-dimensional team in Tennessee. The Titans defense is at the bottom of the league at almost any data point you’d like to name.
Finally, the Steelers have actually had extra time to prepare for the Titans. During the week in which their game was postponed, Pittsburgh was practicing and preparing whereas Tennessee shut down its facility. The Titans are not good enough on defense to overcome Pittsburgh having an extra week of prep time.
Pick: Steelers +2
Panthers at Saints, 11 a.m. Sunday
There’s something off with the Saints this year. Michael Thomas, either by injury or discipline, cannot stay on the field. Their secondary leaks like a sieve. The lack of communication across the board on defense combined with the fact that their best player had to miss a game due to discipline tells me that the locker room isn’t right.
The Panthers, on the other hand, have been absolutely delightful. They’re the type of team you watch and it really makes you miss playing organized team sports. All the guys are playing for each other and the team – especially the defense – has clicked much sooner than people anticipated under new coach Matt Rhule.
Historically, the Saints are very good under Sean Payton when coming off a bye (8-5 ATS), and that's something I'd strongly consider if I didn't think the locker room chemistry was awful. I think this trend, along with their once-impactful home-field advantage, makes them overvalued in this spot.
The Panthers are coming off a tough loss to the Bears last week. I see them as a team that is unified and will put together a strong effort a week after getting humbled.
Pick: Panthers +7
Bears at Rams, 6:15 p.m. Monday
It is time for the other shoe to fall in Chicago. During their last two games – the Bears won and covered both – the offense has put together a grand total of four scoring drives during which they’ve gained 40 yards or more.
They have been gifted wins via penalties, turnovers or both. Whenever they encounter a focused, buttoned-up team, they will be toast.
That focused, buttoned-up team is the Rams. Los Angeles coach Sean McVay watched his offense lay an egg on Sunday Night Football last week. As someone who follows the Rams closely, I can tell you, McVay has an ego. He will not let his offense sputter two weeks in a row on national television, and there are numbers to support this notion.
Betting blindly on McVay as a head coach has cashed tickets at a 55.4% clip. Betting on McVay after a loss, historically, cashes at a 60% clip.
We saw this matchup last year as both teams had similar personnel. The line was the same even though LA was missing half its offensive line, along with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. The Rams won and covered in an ugly game.
Chicago’s most effective weapons the past two times they’ve played the Rams have been Mitchell Trubisky’s legs and Tarik Cohen catching balls out of the backfield. Both of those options are on the shelf, so as long as Los Angeles QB Jared Goff doesn’t throw interceptions, I like the Rams to cruise.
Pick: Rams -6
