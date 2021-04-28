Raise your hand and repeat after me.
I, (state your name), am not an NFL scout.
That’s it. You can lower your hand.
You’re not an NFL scout. So stop betting the NFL Draft as if you are one.
This is advice I could have listened to while writing my first column on betting this draft when I predicted the 49ers would be drafting Justin Fields.
As NFL analyst Warren Sharp points out, we’re betting on what we think teams will do. We are not betting on what we would do, or would like to see a team do.
Whether it makes sense or not, it sure sounds like the 49ers are taking Mac Jones with the third pick in the draft.
Even if we somehow win our Fields bet, there certainly wasn't enough information available to make a bet at that time.
As our passionate fandom bleeds into the sports-betting environment, maybe it’s a good thing to be humbled every once in a while as a reminder to remain objective.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Devonta Smith
All that’s happened since Smith won the Heisman trophy is the CFP Playoffs, during which Smith amassed 19 receptions for 345 yards and six TDs in two games. After that, it’s been months of nothing except owners, GMs and coaches convincing themselves that Smith is too small to play wide receiver in the NFL.
Argue with this sentiment all you want, but it would appear Waddle is the clear-cut No. 2 WR in this draft after Ja’Marr Chase. Two weeks ago, his draft position was set at 11.5, with the over at -125. In other words if you thought Waddle would be drafted with the 12th pick or later, you’d have to risk $125 to win $100. He is still listed at 11.5, but the under has flipped to -159.
Add in the fact that the Bengals are now favored at -222 to take a WR at No. 5. Once Cincinnati takes Chase with the fifth pick, instead of an offensive lineman, there will be an added sense of urgency for teams looking for a pass catcher.
Picks: Draft Position - Waddle, Jaylen; under 11.5 (risk 1.59 units to win 1)
Draft Position - Smith, Devonta; over 11.5 (risk 1.25 units to win 1)
The curious cases of Chicago and Carolina
These are two teams with fan bases simultaneously scratching their heads while also attempting to talk themselves into recent quarterback acquisitions. The Panthers traded for former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold and the Bears signed veteran Andy Dalton.
But what if those weren’t moves to acquire their respective quarterbacks of the future?
Today, Carolina traded QB Teddy Bridgewater to Denver, creating space its quarterback room and the possibility that Darnold was acquired to be the backup, or someone to keep the team afloat while a rookie QB learns the ropes.
As for Chicago, the current Bears front office already has a track record of signing a quarterback and then immediately drafting another. See: Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky.
Picks: Exact Playing Position of 1st Drafted Player - Carolina Panthers; Quarterback (risk 1.06 units to win 2)
Exact Playing Position of 1st Drafted Player - Chicago Bears; Quarterback (risk 0.5 units to win 2)
Offense … but also defense
After the first five or six picks in this first round are done, it’s going to feel like everyone is looking for offense. It might even, possibly, be inconceivable that myriad defensive players will follow.
For that reason, I think we will find value in betting the number of defensive players to go over the current projected number.
Plus, we can add up how many offensive players the books believe will be drafted as the juice favors one side pretty much across the board. Based on the odds, we can deduce that there will be five QBs drafted, four WRs, six OL, one RB and one TE. That adds up to 17 offensive players, and there needs to be 19 in order for us to lose.
Pick: 1st Round - Number of Defensive Players; over 13.5 (risk 1.18 units to win 1)
Patrick Surtain II vs. Jaycee Horn
Surtain and Horn are being reported as two corners who can play immediately. While Surtain is thought to be better right now, some believe Horn has more upside.
Former Browns GM Michael Lombardi explained on his podcast, GM Shuffle, that some teams are tentative when selecting cornerbacks from Alabama which is what Surtain is. Lombardi said that this is because Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is such a great defensive backs coach, that many of his players are almost finished products before they reach the NFL. So the thinking is that Horn has a higher ceiling.
Horn opened at +900 to be the first cornerback drafted, and while Surtain is still favored, Horn’s number is now +170.
Pick: 1st Drafted Cornerback; Jaycee Horn (risk 1 unit to win 1.7)
Chasing some late steam
The last few picks are based completely on late odds adjustments. These moves are often based on information and when significant adjustments occur this late in the game, as bettors we cannot ignore what’s unfolding.
Picks: Exact Playing Position of 1st Drafted Player - Washington Football Team; Linebacker (risk 1 unit to win 2.25)
Exact Playing Position of 1st Drafted Player - Cleveland Browns; Cornerback (risk 1 unit to win 2.75)
1st drafted Linebacker; Zaven Collins (risk 0.25 units to win 2.5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.