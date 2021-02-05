Super Bowl Sunday is here ... almost.
We’ve prepared all season for this.
You know exactly how long to cook your wings for optimal crispness.
You can whip up a batch of guacamole in a matter of minutes.
You know which side of the couch is the lucky side, and you know where you have to move just in case you need to change up your luck mid-game.
You know which group texts will be the liveliest and who you’re going to make fun of when your team wins.
For betting purposes, hopefully these columns have helped or at least been entertaining. For what it's worth, recommended football picks are 42-37-1, which is just over 53%. Before I go through my picks and props, I do have some advice.
Don’t leave yourself overexposed. You’ll probably have double or triple the amount bets out that you normally do, so please make sure your bank account can handle it. Maybe divide your betting unit by two or three, depending on how much action you have.
Don’t get so excited for the big game that you’re stuck eating top ramen for the next two weeks.
It’s best to keep this fun.
Bucs +3
It’s tough to find an edge picking sides in the Super Bowl, but the Bucs getting a full three seems high. The Chiefs are missing two starting offensive linemen, which creates a substantially higher likelihood for turnovers caused by the menacing Tampa pass rush. And the team that wins the turnover battle covers the spread nearly 80% of the time.
Chiefs team total over 29.5
The Bucs’ offense controls the ball for an average of 28:59 per game (21st in the NFL). Tampa’s offense also averages just 5.8 plays per drive (28th in the NFL). An average of just 2:34 comes off the clock when the Bucs have the ball (28th in the NFL). Even if KC is hindered by its patchwork o-line, I still anticipate them being able to move the ball. More importantly, the Bucs are prone to short drives which in turn will give the Chiefs extra possessions. Finally, this version of the Chiefs with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes average 38 points per game when given an extra week to prepare.
1H under 27.5
I think there will be a lot of nerves across the board until players get settled into the game. Given KC’s o-line woes and the fact that Tom Brady is notorious for starting Super Bowls conservatively, I like the first half to be low scoring.
Patrick Mahomes 3+ TD passes
It’s tough to run on Tampa unless you have a big, physical back with a lot of speed. Think: Dalvin Cook. None of the Chiefs running backs are that. The way to get into the end zone is by getting behind the secondary.
Tyreek Hill 8+ receptions
As we discussed earlier, with the extra possessions the Chiefs will have because of Tampa’s short drives, I tend to like Chiefs offensive players to go over their projected total. More possessions equals more opportunity. When KC faced Tampa during week 12, Hill amassed 269 yards on 13 receptions. Will he do that again? Probably not. But, it’s not crazy to think that there might be a little mismatch here. The Chiefs will want the ball in Hill’s hands to try to exploit said mismatch.
Leonard Fournette 4+ receptions
During these playoffs, the fewest receptions Fournette has tallied is four against Washington. Brady clearly prefers to have Fournette in protection, which also gives him added value since he will probably be on the field for more snaps than Ronald Jones.
Chris Godwin 6+ receptions
The Chiefs have trouble containing slot receivers, which receive a high volume of targets in Bruce Arians’ offense. Cole Beasley caught seven balls on a broken leg. Jarvis Landry caught seven balls against the Chiefs during the divisional round. I like Godwin to reel in quite a few passes Sunday.
Tom Brady 1+ INTs
Brady has put the ball in harm’s way more often than any other point in his career, and I think it’s simply a product of the Arians’ offense. It’s very conceivable that the Bucs will be playing catchup at some point during the game, which means more passes. And with more passes, there are more chances for an INT.
Tavis Kelce to score a TD
This one is pretty self-explanatory. Kelce is a ball magnet when the Chiefs are in the red zone, which is quite often.
Tommy Townsend longest punt
In order to beat the Chiefs, punting has to be a last resort. With this play, I’m betting that Tampa simply chooses not to punt, or punts maybe once or twice. If Townsend has more punts, I think it’s likely he will log the longest punt.
Jason Pierre-Paul 1+ Sack
Once again, I am going back to the Chiefs’ o-line. Missing two guys up front is tough to overcome and the Bucs’ pass rush, as we’ve seen, is difficult to deal with.
